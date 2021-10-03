U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,835.96
    +140.76 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

5 Penny Stocks To Watch This Week With Potential Biotech Catalysts

J. Samuel
·8 min read

The last few weeks have started the same, and that’s with a list of penny stocks with potential catalysts. One of the exciting things about specific industries like biotech is that companies tend to pre-announce a date that news will come out in the future. Whether it’s something like a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date with the FDA or new data readouts, there are many things to monitor. In most cases, biotech companies will give the public the timing of things like these.

The important part is deciding if upcoming events are potential bullish or bearish catalysts. As I’m sure many of you already know, biotech is a fickle area of the market. Companies can come out with positive data, but if one thing’s missed or came up short of expectations, a would-be optimistic report can become the reason penny stocks sell off. Last week we discussed 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch With Potential Biotech Catalysts. Of those stocks discussed, some climbed to new September highs while others fell short. But the more you know, the better prepared you’ll be for what could be in store.

Read more: Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 In October 2021

In this article, we’ll look at 5 penny stocks to watch this week with potential catalysts. Some have given specific dates, while others have shown a timeframe. After you get the lay of the land, then you can decide for yourself if they’re the best penny stocks to buy this week or if you should avoid them entirely.

Penny Stocks To Watch This Week

Company

Date

1. Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

October 5, 2021 & October 7, 2021

2. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

October 5, 2021

3. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

October 5, 2021

4. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

October 9, 2021

5. Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

October 9, 2021

Penny Stocks To Watch On October 5:

Arbutus Biopharma

The first name on this list of penny stocks to watch this week is Arbutus. We’ve discussed the company plenty of times. If you’re not familiar, however, let’s get you up to speed. Arbutus focuses on treatments for chronic infections, including hepatitis B, and new therapies for treating coronaviruses. A fair amount of attention has been on Arbutus versus Moderna, believe it or not. The two conflicted over Arbutus’s lipid formulations for nucleic acid delivery.

Last month, the European Patent Office said that its 069 patent related to lipid formulations was “Inventive” (valid). This was in line with the US Patent and Trademark Office’s response after it granted a notice of allowance in September. Moderna is moving forward with an appeal set for a hearing this month. However, if Arbutus is correct, it could open the doors for eligibility to receive royalties from Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine sales.

What To Watch With ABUS Stock This Week

This week there are a few things to follow with Arbutus. The first comes on October 5th. The company presents at its first of 2 planned conferences. Arbutus will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference starting at 4:30 PM ET.

Read more: Best Penny Stocks to Watch in the First Week of October

Later on this week, things could also put ABUS stock in focus. On October 7, the United States Court Of Appeals For The Federal Circuit will hear arguments from Arbutus and Moderna. So if ABUS stock or MRNA, for that matter, is on your list this week, keep this date in mind.

best penny stocks to watch this week Arbutus Biopharma ABUS stock chart
best penny stocks to watch this week Arbutus Biopharma ABUS stock chart

Kaleido Biosciences Inc.

Another one of the penny stocks to watch with events this week is Kaleido Biosciences. The company isn’t overly active in the stock market. However, around specific events, KLDO stock has experienced some volatility. Looking back at this summer, you’ll see a spike in June. This came just a few days after Kaleido’s presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Whether or not the Conference was the official catalysts is to be seen. Fast-forward, and you’ll also see spikes when the company presented at other conferences this year, including the most recent in September at the Morgan Stanely Global Healthcare Conference.

The core point of focus with Kaleido has been on its Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT) platform. Its KB295 treatment is also something traders have followed. It’s being studied in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Meanwhile, the other side of Kaleido has put an emphasis on Long-Hauler COVID patients. The company’s KB109 is under evaluation for COVID-19.

What To Watch With KLDO Stock This Week

This week, the market could get a bit more clarity on where all of Kaleido’s treatments stand. On October 5, the company hosts an R&D presentation to discuss clinical data and pipeline advancement. The agenda includes corporate strategy, data from its non-IND study evaluating KB295, and preclinical data supporting the advancement of KB109 in COPD patients.

best penny stocks to watch this week Kaleido Biosciences KLDO stock chart
best penny stocks to watch this week Kaleido Biosciences KLDO stock chart

MannKind Corporation

There are other companies like MannKind, which have previously announced pending updates. However, with this company, it didn’t give specific dates but only said October would be a month to keep in mind.

MannKind specializes in therapeutic products that patients inhale. Indications include endocrine and orphan lung diseases. Afrezza® Inhalation Powder is the company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States. MannKind is also preparing to manufacture Tyvaso DPI™ under a collaboration with United Therapeutics. Tyvaso DPI is under FDA review to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

What To Watch With MNKD Stock This Week

This week and this month could be important for MannKind. First, on October 5, the company participates at the Lytham Partners Fall Investor Conference. CEO Michael Castagna, PharmD, will discuss different facets of the company.

In addition, while a specific date wasn’t given, a September update discussed that FDA action on a New Drug Application (NDA) for Tyvaso DPI is expected this month. This comes after United Therapeutics submitted an NDA to the FDA seeking approval of Tyvaso DPI for treating adult patients with PAH and PH-ILD.

best penny stocks to watch this week MannKind Corporation MNKD stock chart
best penny stocks to watch this week MannKind Corporation MNKD stock chart

Penny Stocks To Watch On October 9:

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Last week Adverum kicked off its month of industry presentations at the Retina Society Scientific Meeting on October 1. Considering that the presentation didn’t begin under 4 PM ET, there may be more details to digest heading into the start of the new week. What’s more, Adverum will present at two more conferences this month, the second of which comes this week. The company offers data from its Phase 2 INFINITY Trial using ADVM-022 in diabetic macular edema.

Read more: 5 Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 Right Now

The company has been in and out of the spotlight over the last few months as it advances its gene therapy candidate. There’s also a plan to complete data analysis by year-end to develop a protocol and seek investigator and regulatory feedback on a Phase 2 clinical trial in wet AMD.

What To Watch With ADVM Stock This Week

This week, October 9th, will be the date to focus on. This is when the company delivers its Phase 2 Data on ADVM-022. Following this presentation, Adverum will also give results from its Phase 1 OPTIC Trial in neovascular AMD treated with ADVM-022. These won’t come until early next week at the ASRS Scientific Meeting (which we’ll update next week).

best penny stocks to watch this week Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock chart
best penny stocks to watch this week Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock chart

Trevena Inc.

Trevena is another one of the penny stocks that’ve been in focus, thanks to COVID-19. Last week the company announced the results of its TRV027 proof-of-concept study in patients with the virus. Details showed a 92% probability that TRV027 has a potential beneficial impact on the primary endpoint of D-dimer levels. This is a biomarker associated with critical illness and mortality. The company also reported that treated patients had 12 days lower average hospital length of stay compared to placebo.

Other than TRV027, Trevena develops treatments for central nervous system disorders. This includes one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection. This is indicated in adults for acute pain management severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

What To Watch With TRVN Stock This Week

This week, Trevena’s OLINVYK® will be a point of focus. Earlier in the year, two abstracts were accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021. Both abstracts highlight safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and will be shown on October 9th.

best penny stocks to watch this week Trevena Inc TRVN stock chart
best penny stocks to watch this week Trevena Inc TRVN stock chart

Penny Stocks To Watch This Week

There’s a lot to watch this week. Biotech penny stocks are part of that, and it’s essential to understand that companies with upcoming events aren’t “sure things” to see a move (up or down). However, at the very least, there could be some new information to factor in if any of these are on your list of penny stocks. Will that be the case this week?

Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Ethereum losing Steam To Solana, Cardano, Polygon

    As a result, companies are looking into platforms like Cardano, which is used to build dApps, and Solana, which has seen a nearly 4,800% growth since September 2020

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a major American chipmaker that's a pioneer in computing and artificial intelligence. Nvidia's shares don't have far to go to get to a $1 trillion market cap, with the company recently valued around $500 billion. Doubling in a decade doesn't seem like a tall order for the company, as it would only have to average annual growth of about 7%.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 3rd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $48,500 levels would deliver support to the pack.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Tesla Deliveries Crushed Expectations. Here’s What Happens Next.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production plan this month

    The chief executive of Italian aerospace firm Leonardo said Boeing was expected this month to release an updated production plan for its 787 Dreamliner wide-body jet. "In the next day they will come out with a new plan," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo told Reuters at the Dubai Expo on Saturday. Profumo did not say whether there would be a change in production rates in the new plan to be released by Boeing.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: ASML vs. Intel

    ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are two of the most important semiconductor companies in the world. ASML is the top supplier of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns into silicon wafers. Intel is the top producer of CPUs for PCs and data centers.

  • Merck Shouldn't Matter to the Nasdaq's Vaccine Stocks

    The stock market bounced back on Friday from weakness earlier in the week, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't come close to regaining all its lost ground. As of 2:30 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was up about two-thirds of a percent, trailing the performance of other major market benchmarks. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were all sharply lower.

  • Countdown Starts on Chinese Company Delistings After Long U.S.-China Audit Fight

    U.S. regulators gear up for a three-year countdown that will force many Chinese companies to leave American stock exchanges, after a long impasse between Washington and Beijing over access to the companies’ audit records.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Your 'safe' investing bets could turn out to be a gamble in retirement

    The conservative strategies of the past don't pay off like they used to.