5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap

Florida has long been known as a popular retirement destination, offering warm weather, beautiful beaches and relatively affordable housing. Home prices have risen substantially in recent years, especially in popular coastal cities like Miami, when compared to the national average.

As of January 2024, the median home value across the United States is $342,685, according to Zillow. In comparison, popular Florida metro areas command substantially higher valuations. Miami has the highest median home value at $554,261. Tampa follows at $373,235, still 10% pricier than the typical U.S. home, and Orlando comes in just behind Tampa with a median of $377,792.

But there are still pockets across the state where real estate remains relatively cheap. For homebuyers looking for deals, the cities listed here offer an opportunity to buy into the Florida lifestyle at a fraction of the cost.

Fort Myers

Located along Florida’s southwest Gulf Coast, Fort Myers is known as the “City of Palms” because of its lush tropical landscape. Fort Myers offers an affordable coastal lifestyle close to beaches like Sanibel and Captiva Islands. The median home list price currently sits around $366,600, reflecting its popularity.

“In 2022, Fort Myers was the sixth-fastest growing city in the country,” said Laura Adams, senior analyst at Aceable. “It’s another Southwest coastal city that offers affordable housing, proximity to beaches, and various recreations, making it a top choice for both families and retirees.”

Retirees flock to Fort Myers for the warm weather. Families are also drawn by affordable homes, good schools and access to the coast. For both demographics, Fort Myers provides an appealing mix of housing value, employment and lifestyle along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Ocala

Moving south, Ocala offers even more relative affordability within commuting distance of Orlando and the I-75 corridor. Known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Ocala is surrounded by hundreds of thoroughbred horse farms and rolling green pastures. Situated near the Ocala National Forest, it provides easy access to nature and recreation. Homebuyers can choose from reasonably priced single-family homes as well as 55+ active adult communities.

“The Villages is a sprawling retirement community near Ocala that continues to attract retirees who want to enjoy its amenities, active lifestyle, and wide range of housing options,” Adams said. “It has a combination of seasonal and full-time residents. “

As of January 2024, the median home value in Ocala is $267,427, significantly below the state and national median prices. With its natural beauty and slower pace of life, Ocala gives buyers a small-town feel just an hour’s drive from Orlando.

Winter Haven

Winter Haven provides affordable homes amid glistening lakes and natural beauty. It boasts over 100 lakes ideal for boating, fishing and watersports. Active 55+ communities draw retirees looking for an outdoor lifestyle.

“Situated near Lakeland, Winter Haven attracts nature lovers with its lakes and parks, and affordable homes with a median price of around $280,000,” said Colin Hannan, principal at Proven Partners.

The economy includes tourism, healthcare, retail and distribution. Homebuyers can find reasonably priced single-family homes near the lakes to fit a range of budgets.

Bartow

Moving inland to Polk County, Bartow provides reasonably priced homes near the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando. Known as the “City of Oaks and Azaleas,” historic downtown Bartow features Victorian homes and blooming flowers.

“This Polk County city boasts a median home price under $260,000, offering access to Tampa and Orlando while remaining budget-friendly,” Hannan said.

The economy includes healthcare, education, government and manufacturing. Homebuyers can opt for affordable houses in the city or larger properties in outlying areas.

Homosassa Springs

Homosassa Springs provides a serene environment and attractive home prices. Located on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa, it is known for its freshwater springs, wildlife, boating, fishing and golf.

“Nestled along the Nature Coast, Homosassa Springs offers a peaceful environment and lower prices, with a median around $220,000,” Hannan said.

Retirees are drawn to the relaxed pace of life, natural beauty and affordable homes. The economy relies on tourism, retirement living and fishing. Homebuyers can choose from houses near the water as well as condos and townhomes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap