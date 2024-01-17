5 Places That Will Give You Money for Your Old Electronics

Ardenvis / iStock.com

If you have old electronics you’ve long stopped using around your home, you’re likely wondering what to do with them. You don’t have to let that tablet you no longer use become clutter. You also don’t want that digital camera from ten years ago taking up space on your desk, since you’ve likely replaced it with your phone’s camera. Luckily, you can get some cash for your old electronics, so you don’t have to throw them out.

See Also: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

Here are five places that will give you money for your old electronics.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Swappa

Swappa is an online marketplace for electronics, ranging from cell phones to drones. This platform is a direct-to-consumer service that lets you list the device you want to sell with photos and your chosen price. Your listing will be shown to potential buyers across the platform as soon as it gets approved.

It’s important to note that electronics have to be in good working condition, as this platform doesn’t allow broken devices. Swappa uses PayPal for transactions, and it takes a 3% cut of the final sale price.

The good news is that Swappa guides you through the listing setup, and it even offers a chart showing price fluctuations so that you don’t have to get stuck on pricing. You can take some time to collect your electronics to see what the current rates are like. If you can’t find a buyer, then you can adjust your pricing.

Swappa also offers a trade-in program to send in your electronics in exchange for cash, depending on the offer you receive. The page will ask you about device information and the condition before showing you options with third-party companies. You can choose the partner that you go with based on the offers that you review. The partner will then send you a prepaid shipping label for the item. Once your device gets inspected, you’ll get paid by the partner.

Story continues

Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs

Amazon Trade-In

Amazon wants to give new life to your old devices, so it offers you an Amazon gift card and up to a 20% discount on your next device purchase. This trade-in program is a hassle-free way to get rid of your used electronics.

Amazon will ask you about the device’s condition before making a trade-in offer. If you accept the offer, you have 45 days to ship it for free with UPS or to drop it off at an approved trade-in location. Once the item gets inspected, you’ll receive your discount code and gift card in your Amazon account.

If you want to try to make more money, you can always open up a seller account and try to find a buyer for your device. Amazon will take a $0.99 flat fee off the final sale price. You can also test out both options to see which gets you the better offer for your gadget.

Best Buy Trade-In Program

This program at Best Buy allows you to bring in your old electronics in exchange for a gift card. Best Buy has a catalog of items it’s looking for, so you’ll want to check this out to ensure that your electronics are on that list. You can then use the estimator tool to see how much you could get for the item. Then, you’ll have to visit a participating store near you or complete the deal online.

You have to be over 18 to participate, and the amount you can earn will depend on what Best Buy is looking for. If the item you’re trying to sell isn’t on the list, you can try checking back in the future — it’s updated frequently.

BuyBackWorld

BuyBackWorld will make an offer on any used electronics that you find around your home — it buys everything from smartphones to calculators. The website will ask you a few questions about your device before providing an instant quote. If you accept the offer, you can select how to receive the payment, with options ranging from PayPal to direct deposit. Once BuyBackWorld receives your shipment, it will inspect the device, and you’ll get paid within 48 hours.

If the quote for your device gets adjusted after the inspection due to concerns about the condition, you can choose whether you want to accept the new offer or have the device returned to you. Either way, you don’t have to worry about shipping costs. This platform has bought and sold thousands of electronic devices, with payouts of over $40 million to over 400,000 customers.

Facebook Marketplace

You never know when someone will be in the market for a laptop or device you no longer use. The best part about using Facebook is that there could be collectors looking for the item that you’re trying to unload.

You’ll want to start off by searching for similar products to see what they’re going for. Then, you should try to get some quality photos that go with your detailed description to see if there are any buyers out there.

Closing Thoughts

If you have old electronics collecting dust in your drawers, you may as well try to sell them to see how much cash you could earn. There are various options, so look around to find the best offer for that laptop or security camera.

It’s crucial to remember that the age and condition of your gadgets will ultimately impact the offer that you get. If you want to know how much you can earn for any of your electronics, you’ll want to check out what products in a similar condition are going for to get a rough estimate. You’ll want to check a few of these options before you sell any electronic.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Places That Will Give You Money for Your Old Electronics