5 Places Single People Are Moving for a More Affordable and Higher Quality of Life

Single Americans face some unique financial challenges in their quest for love. While it might appear like everyone is coupled up, the reality is quite different. A significant portion of the population — 47% of American adults, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, are single — a staggering 118 million people.

While the single life offers freedom, independence and full control of your financial goals, it can also be lonely. Despite unpartnered people spanning the states, some cities offer a richer quality of life for singles and a larger dating pool. While having plenty of single friends around you is important, so too is your financial well-being. To help singles out, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of expert-sourced cities across the U.S. with a high concentration of singles and a low cost of living.

Whether you are single and loving independence or seeking romance, check out these five cities with plenty of singles — and a cost of living that won’t require you to live with 10 roommates.

Tampa, Florida

If drinking mojitos on the beach is your idyllic location for a meet-cute, Tampa offers no shortage of sandy shores, bustling social life and an overall high quality of life.

“This vibrant Gulf Coast city offers seemingly endless ways to soak up that Vitamin D at an affordable price tag,” said Nick Hedberg, real estate agent and CEO of As-Is Home Buyer. “From hitting up top-notch beaches and parks to enjoying all the outdoor cafes, bars with patio scenes and walking trails.

“With 30% of households consisting of just one resident, there’s no shortage of other singles to meet and mingle with, either. While pricier than other options, one-bedroom apartments average a still-reasonable $1,300 per month. Just be prepared for the intense humidity and hurricane season annually.”

Knoxville, Tennessee

For those who appreciate a blend of history of contemporary living, Knoxville offers an inviting atmosphere. Located near the University of Tennessee, Knoxville offers youthful energy and plenty of social activities that won’t leave your wallet crying.

“This quintessential college town has a cool Appalachian mountain setting with easy access to outdoor escapes and adventures,” Hedberg said. “But it also knows how to showcase the best of Southern hospitality with a walkable downtown loaded with nightlife, live music joints, tasty eats and annual events/festivals galore.

“Best of all, one-bedrooms go for around $950 on average in Knoxville, where singles make up about 30% of households. The tradeoff is a more small-town/Bible Belt vibe than bigger metros.”

Cincinnati

If free activities excite you, Cincinnati, Ohio has you covered as one of the best places for singles looking for love without sacrificing their financial well-being. With free festivals, transportation, museum admission and attractions, this city has no shortage of offerings for singles looking for love.

“With around 37% of households made up of single residents, there’s a built-in community vibe going on. But more importantly, Cincy is affordable, with one-bedroom apartments averaging under $900 per month in decent areas,” Hedberg said. “Yet somehow, this city still brings major league-level amenities to the table, like a revitalized riverfront, amazing arts/cultural options, pro sports teams and a seriously happening craft brew and food scene. The downside is that those lake-effect winter blasts can be pretty brutal.”

San Antonio

If you have an appetite for outdoor adventures, San Antonio’s diverse landscape offers easy access to hiking, kayaking, climbing and horseback riding. Plus, not only are the River Walk and the San Antonio Botanical Garden beautiful local landmarks, but they’re also sure to put you in a romantic mood.

“San Antonio, Texas serves up a unique culture, lively spirit and extremely low costs of living — an absolute triple threat for single folks,” Hedberg said. “Not only do one-bedroom pads average under $1,000 per month in rent, but the city’s colorful personality offers endless adventures for next to nothing. We’re talking festive outdoor plazas, incredible — and cheap — Tex-Mex eats and a constant fiesta-like atmosphere, where about 35% of households are single-person. Fair warning though — those summers can get oppressively hot and humid.”

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Nestled at the base of the Sandia Mountains, Albuquerque, affectionately known for its love for chile peppers, is idyllic for singles ready to spice up their dating life.

“With around 28% of households in Albuquerque composed of solo dwellers, there’s already a built-in community for mingling,” Hedberg said. “But even solo, it’s epically easy to immerse yourself in the vibrant Southwestern arts/culture, scenic beauty of the desert, an endless supply of inexpensive outdoor adventures and tremendous ethnic food scene — all on an average one-bedroom rent of $950. The downsides are more limited job opportunities and social options compared to bigger cities.”

