5 Popular Baby Items You Absolutely Don't Need When Having Your First Baby

Let's be real -- babies are expensive. Even with health insurance, delivery alone can set you back thousands of dollars. You might already be looking for ways to cut costs in preparation, like setting up a registry so others can buy the most expensive baby items for you. And while getting free baby stuff can be fun, it can also be a waste if you're not getting what you truly need.

Of course, the market for baby items is vast and includes just about anything you can think of. So it can be overwhelming at first. But to help you save money in early parenthood, here are five popular baby items you can do without.

1. Bassinet

Bassinets are beds designed for babies. On the low end, a bassinet plus sheets can cost $75 or under. But fancier versions (like the Snoo) can set you back over $1,500.

Real talk: I wish we had listened to people when they told us this was nonessential. Truth is, babies grow super quick -- most will outgrow their bassinet within the first four months. So if you're tight on cash, just skip the bassinet and go straight for the wider sleep space, like a pack and play. Not only will you help your personal finances, but you can save yourself the hassle of figuring out what to do with the bassinet once your baby has outgrown it.

2. Wipe warmer

If you don't like cold showers, you can imagine why some babies don't like cold wipes. That's where the wipe warmer comes in. It's designed to make changing diapers (especially at night) more enjoyable for your new little bub.

But is it really necessary to warm up wipes for your baby? No, no it's not. Besides, the wipe warmer doesn't always eliminate the possibility of using cold wipes. For example, if you need to change diapers outside your home, you'll have to use a cold wipe. And if your baby is used to warm wipes, guess what -- they're probably not going to be happy about the chill on their rump.

And then there's the question of safety. Since most wipe warmers use electricity, shocks and fires are always a possibility. Not only that, warmth and moisture can be a breeding ground for bacteria, which can be harmful to your newborn's delicate skin. All in all, if you're trying to save money, take the wipe warmer out of the equation.

3. Baby shoes

I get it -- baby shoes are absurdly cute. But they're also impractical. Even the most eager little baby won't start walking until they're between 10 and 18 months. When they do start walking, chances are they'll be walking on something soft, like your carpet, not on rough or muddy ground, which is why we buy shoes in the first place. Plus, as with all baby clothes, they outgrow them too fast to make this really worth your dime.

4. Baby food processor

Baby food processors turn solid foods into baby purees. If you're the DIY type, you might be tempted to buy this. But, again, if you're on a budget, I'd leave it off your list for a couple of reasons.

One is that the "puree stage" doesn't last very long. In fact, some parents skip it all together and go straight to real foods. Another reason is that a baby food processor is almost no different than a basic blender, which you can buy for cheap at Walmart or Costco.

5. Diaper disposal units

Diaper disposal units are basically trash cans for diapers. At first glance, this doesn't sound like a bad idea. After all, diapers smell, and you might not want to breathe that in every time you open your regular trash can.

But while they might sound convenient, they can also tack on another expense to your monthly budget -- trash bags. Refills for diaper disposal units can cost between $15 and $25 for a package of 75 bags. Considering that most units only hold 30 to 50 diapers, you could easily be changing out the bag every two to four days. Chances are you already own a lidded trash can, which is all you really need to keep the smells at bay.

Keep in mind that all babies are different. For example, we didn't purchase a bottle warmer initially because friends suggested it wasn't necessary. But our little peanut refused to drink a cold bottle and the warmer was well worth it for us.

My advice is to create a registry on Amazon. You can put questionable items on your registry and Amazon will give you a 15% discount (called the "Completion Discount") for up to 90 days after your baby's arrival date If you end up needing items I deem unnecessary, you can buy them for a discount, with a maximum savings of $300 (or $2,000 spent). And if you don't end up buying those items, good on you -- you can put the money you saved in your baby's savings account or college fund.

