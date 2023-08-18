5 Priciest Private Jets of 2023

andresr / Getty Images

With airline delays running rampant this summer, wealthy business owners and the corporate elite want guarantees they will arrive at their next meeting on time.

One way to ensure they reach their destination is by flying on a private jet. Of course, there are somewhat economical ways to fly privately. You can charter a plane or use a membership service like Wheels Up to have a plane available when you need it, without the hassle or costs of owning a plane.

Or, if you have money to burn, you can take to the skies in one of the five priciest private jets of 2023, as reported by SimpleFlying.com.

Bombardier Global 8000

At a price of $78 million, the newest model of Bombardier’s luxurious Global line can carry 19 passengers from Los Angeles to Singapore at Mach 0.94 without stopping to refuel.

Amenities include a conference / dining suite for six, an entertainment suite and a full-sized bed and private bathroom with a shower in the main suite.

The downside? It won’t be available until 2025, SimpleFlying.com reported.

Airbus ACJ320neo

A well-known name in commercial airplanes, Airbus has a subsidiary specializing in private and chartered business jets. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) offers the ACJ320neo, a modified version of the commercial A320neo. It can fly nonstop for 15 hours.

Proving 1,000 square feet of floor space, the ACJ320neo carries a price tag of more than $110 million. It sits 19, sleeps 17 and can be custom-configured to meet the buyer’s needs, with amenities such as a master bedroom that accommodates a king-size bed and ensuite bathroom with a large shower.

Boeing 787 BBJ

Like Airbus, Boeing has modified one of its more popular commercial airplanes to accommodate the needs of the world’s wealthiest flyers. The 787 BBJ holds up to 40 passengers and boasts 2,500 square feet of space, making it the same size as a moderately priced home.

The plane includes two master bedrooms (each with a private bathroom), a dining room, conference area and whatever other customizations the owner desires. You could expect to pay $200 million or more for this jet.

Airbus ACJ350

If you thought 2,500 square feet of cabin space is enough to call home, imagine a 3,300-square-foot cabin. The Airbus ACJ350 has several features that set it apart, including an ultra-quiet cabin and eight zones of temperature control.

Inspired by the commercial Airbus A350, the ACJ350 provides 22 hours of flight time without refueling, enough to get you around the world non-stop in the utmost comfort and luxury.

Home theater space? Sprawling master bedroom with en-suite bathroom? Conference room? Private executive office? Why not have it all? At a price tag of $300 million plus, you can customize the Airbus ACJ350 to meet your needs.

Boeing 747-8 BBJ

It’s easy to see that Boeing and Airbus dominate the luxury private jet space at the highest levels. If you’re ready to spend nearly half a billion dollars on the perfect plane, consider the Boeing 747-8 BBJ.

With a price tag of $418.4 million, the 737-8 BBJ is the largest corporate jet in the air. It holds 100 people — nearly as much as a commercial aircraft — with private staterooms and suites, as well as passenger seating.

While these jets are out of reach for most people, it’s fun to dream. And, depending on your career path, there’s a chance you’ll find yourself riding in one.

