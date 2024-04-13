5 prime acres in Paradise Valley for sale. Asking price: 230 bitcoins or $15 million

Five prime vacant acres in Paradise Valley, along what is called Billionaires' Row because it's home to some of Arizona's priciest houses, are for sale. The asking price is $15 million or 230 bitcoins.

If the land near North Yucca Road and East Cameldale Way sells for that many bitcoins, it could be a record for buying an Arizona house using cryptocurrency, say the real estate agents with the listing.

With views of Camelback, Mummy, McDowell and Four Peaks mountains, the land comes with a plan for a 51,585-square-foot estate created by architect Bing Hu.

"The decision to accept bitcoin reflects our client's commitment to embracing innovation and adapting to the evolving landscape of the real estate market," said David Larchez of Silverleaf Realty, who has the listing for the property with Nate Waite of the same brokerage.

A few other big vacant parcels are available in Paradise Valley for eight-digit prices. A 27-acre parcel in the posh town is for sale for $55 million.

Million-dollar home sales didn't slow with the rest of metro Phoenix's housing market as interest rates climbed. Many luxury Valley homebuyers have been paying cash.

Bitcoin prices are near a five-year high after tanking last year.

