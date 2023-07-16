Here are 5 questions investors should consider when jumping into the huge rally in the 'Magnificent 7' stocks this year

Artificial intelligence and charts Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images

The "Magnificent Seven"mega-cap stocks accounted for 73% of gains in the S&P 500 in the first half.

There are five key questions for investors looking at the heavily concentrated rally in stocks this year.

Investors should avoid expensive and crowded tech names, and look for healthy balance sheets.

The handful of tech companies that have dominated the stock market landscape are set to keep gaining, but the resulting bubble requires a closer look.

That's according to Bank of America, which says that as this "Magnificent 7" names — made up of Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, and Apple — accounts for 73% of S&P 500 gains in the first half of 2023, and together comprise $11 trillion in market capitalization.

For investors looking on and wondering if now is the time to jump in, the bank says there are five key questions that need answers.

1. How did this happen?

Though recent commentary points to artificial intelligence as the catalyst for the current tech stock surge, BofA chalks ut up to a few other factors as well.

According to the bank, the near-zero interest rate era of the previous decade helped enforce a "no cash today, big growth tomorrow" economic mentality, while market momentum emphasized larger companies.

This period was also matched by an international arms race in tech, characterized by expanded spending, fiscal support and a looser regulatory regime. The trend was further accelerated by 2020's pandemic, which pushed the need for these emerging technologies.

As a final factor, longer run-ups to tech IPOs meant that companies eventually debuted in public markets as mega-cap growth shares.

2. Has it happened before?

BofA cites a slew of bubbles that occurred through history, including speculation over tulips in 1700s, the Internet Bubble of the 90s, and this century's housing and cryptocurrency frenzies.

"Bubbles fueled by excessive leverage, democratization of markets and rampant speculation tend to end badly. But real disruptors can do well," the report said.

3. How is this different from 2000?

A point of comparison has been the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s, which yielded a number of blue chip companies still traded today. But while that period ended in consolidation and some steep losses for investors, the current tech rally differs in an important way.

Today's top seven firms are much bigger than many tech firms in 2000, which signals that they can afford to deal with stiffer regulation.

Meanwhile, deeper pockets mean companies can take greater advantage of the AI momentum, as it tends to favor firms with larger datasets, install bases, and subscriber pools, BofA wrote.

4. What should investors watch out for?

The rally isn't risk-free. As these stocks grow, they're vulnerable to a heavier market saturation, pressuring investors to sell in the event of a negative surprise.

Shareholders should also be alert to Big Tech activity, as these companies tend to criss-cross between markets and move between winners and losers — one example includes Microsoft's fresh focus on cybersecurity.

And however helpful against competition, regulation can also be a detriment to further growth.

Finally, investors should pay attention the sector's own demand: "The pull-forward in Tech capex during COVID was similar to that ahead of Y2K, which was followed by sequential years of negative top line growth."

5. How can investors manage risk?

Investors can expect opportunities to broaden beyond the seven mega-cap stocks, and valuations for the equal-weighted S&P will exceed them. However, these top seven firms are still set to surpass expectations for the average S&P 500 stock, and are valuable long-term holdings.

Investors should avoid expensive tech names that are overly crowded and demonstrating feeble market gains. Instead, it's worth focusing on healthy balance sheets, and companies that capture market leadership.

