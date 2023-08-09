5 Reasons Boomers Can’t Find Jobs — and 5 Ways To Fix That

asiseeit / iStock.com

Baby boomers are still looking for jobs even as many are aging out of the job market. This demographic represents those who are currently 58 to 77 years old; and, while some might be looking to cash in pensions and spend their golden years kicking back, others are not.

5 Cities Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Are They Right for Your Retirement Years?

How You Can Make Up To $100,000 From ‘Coin Roll Hunting’: Here Are 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

This is particularly true for younger boomers. With the Covid-19 pandemic putting lots of people out of jobs and delaying retirement for some, younger boomers want to get back into the workforce. But they keep hitting roadblocks.

Here are five reasons boomers can’t find jobs and five ways to get around these barriers.

Also see how much cash baby boomers need to retire in the next five years.

Age Bias

“Baby boomers may encounter age bias from employers who assume they are less adaptable to new technologies or less eager to learn,” said RatePunk HR manager Aristida Markauskaite.

Age bias is a form of discrimination where people are ostracized, not included or pushed out due to their age. It can be overt or subtle, but it exists all over the job market.

“This bias can hinder their chances of getting hired, particularly in industries undergoing rapid technological advancements,” Markauskaite said.

There is also something boomers uniquely have to face: a new phenomena in the workplace know as “mom syndrome.”

“Boomers may be perceived as a threat,” explained R. Karl Hebenstreit, an organization and leadership development consultant with Perform and Function. “Boomers are likely to be older and more experienced than their hiring managers and most of their coworkers. They may remind them of their parents or even grandparents — and that psychological dynamic may also come into play.”

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Overqualification

Boomers bring a lot of skills and experience together in one resume. Unfortunately, that robust experience and know-how might be hurting their chances of landing jobs.

Story continues

“With extensive experience, baby boomers might be perceived as overqualified for certain roles,” Markauskaite said, “leading employers to worry about their long-term commitment or salary expectations.”

Skill Gap

While boomers might have a lot to bring to the job market, they still can be missing some essential skills. This can be due to a change in an industry they once worked in, advancements in technology they are not trained on or methods of communication that are forever advancing and updating.

Markauskaite said, “Rapid changes in technology and work methods can result in a skill gap for baby boomers who haven’t had the same exposure to certain tools or software as younger generations.”

Perceived Cost

“Companies might assume that hiring older workers comes with higher benefits and salary costs,” Markauskaite added, “discouraging them from considering baby boomer candidates.”

Boomers tend to know their worth and are not afraid to ask for it. So when it comes down to hiring, a younger candidate who is willing to do more work for less money might beat out a boomer who will have limits to their workload while wanting a higher salary and extensive benefits.

Networking Challenges

It’s never easy to hit the ground running and try to meet some new people or companies that might have employment opportunities you want. For boomers, networking might be one of the most difficult aspects of finding a new job.

“Baby boomers might have a smaller online professional network compared to younger generations,” Markauskaite said, “which could limit their exposure to job opportunities.

“They often tend not to use LinkedIn or not have a presence on LinkedIn, which greatly harms their chances of employment, as a good LinkedIn profile gives all the right impressions an employer would want to see.”

Here are some solutions:

Stay Informed

Markauskaite’s top piece of advice for getting hired is to “just to stay up to date with the industry.”

“Keeping yourself informed on various tools and software used, even taking some courses regarding that, will greatly — I mean greatly — increase your chances of employment regardless of your industry.”

Maintain a Strong Online Presence

This is key in the modern professional landscape, according to Markauskaite, which applies to everyone of any age looking for a job.

“As most of the research done about potential employees is done via social networks like Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn,” Markauskaite said, “these social networks let employers quickly see what you are like outside of work, and that can sometimes be a deciding factor in the decision of whether to hire you or not.”

Adapt Your Resume

There is no one-size-fits-all resume. They change and evolve just as you do as a worker. So keep your resume fresh and individualized to the market you are looking to tap into.

“Tailor your resume to emphasize relevant skills and experiences while avoiding overqualification concerns,” Markauskaite said. “Highlight accomplishments that demonstrate your ability to contribute effectively.”

Leverage Your Experience

You have all the experience, work history, education and first-hand knowledge of how to do a job. Why not use that to your advantage?

“Showcase your deep and — most importantly — unique industry knowledge and experience as an advantage,” Markauskaite said. “Highlight instances where your expertise has positively impacted previous employers.”

Know Your Value

This applies not just to the salary you want to make, but the workspace you want to inhabit, the company you want to be hired by and the people who might potentially become your colleagues.

“Find a place where you are/feel celebrated, not tolerated,” Hebenstreit said. “Seek out and find an organization whose values match yours, that is open to diversity and inclusion in all regards. Use your vast network to find this utopia.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Reasons Boomers Can’t Find Jobs — and 5 Ways To Fix That