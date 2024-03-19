5 Reasons a Costco Membership Is Worth It for Single People





When we think about the typical Costco shopper, let's face it -- we probably imagine a somewhat frazzled suburban parent loading up a cart with assorted snacks, milk, and string cheese in the hopes of not having to return for a refill for at least a good couple of days.

It can be harder for singles to benefit from a Costco membership. That's because a lot of the savings to be had by joining is reaped in the form of discounts on bulk grocery purchases. If you're single, you may not be able to buy as much food in bulk.

But joining Costco could still make financial sense for singles. If that's your status, here are five reasons to consider a membership.

1. You might manage to buy some food in bulk

If you're single, you may not need the bulk version of every perishable item you tend to consume. But if you're someone who cooks often, you may benefit from some of Costco's grocery deals. And even if not, there are plenty of non-perishables you may be able to enjoy on your own well before they go bad.

Let's say you're an avid hiker and tend to go through trail mix pretty quickly. At Costco.com, you'll pay $4 per pound of Kirkland Signature Trail Mix, which means you might pay even less at a Costco store (since store prices tend to be cheaper than what you see online). At Target, you're looking at $5.60 per ounce for a similar trail mix blend.

2. You can benefit from exclusive travel packages

Booking a vacation through Costco could result in a lower credit card tab. And you don't need to be part of a family or couple to enjoy travel. While some of Costco's vacation packages are family-oriented, like the Disney experiences it offers, you can also book a relaxing trip to an island -- one you take solo or with friends.

3. You can save on electronics and enjoy extended warranties

You never know when you might need to upgrade your laptop, TV, or phone. Costco sells a host of electronics at competitive prices. In fact, if you snag enough of a discount on a single electronics purchase, that alone might cover the cost of your annual membership fee.

Plus, when you buy electronics at Costco, you get a free second-year warranty included for peace of mind. You also get free tech support, so if you run into any issues setting up or using your devices, you can reach out for help.

4. You can stock up on apparel

If you're not someone who's ultra picky about clothing brands, you may find that Costco is a great place for a year-round wardrobe refresh. You'll commonly find everything from swimwear to cozy fleece jackets to gloves to running shorts, depending on the season. And you might spend a lot less than you would at another retailer.

5. You can load up on vitamins and over-the-counter medication

Maybe you're an allergy sufferer who takes antihistamines repeatedly during the spring and fall. And maybe you're someone who takes a variety of vitamins and supplements to maintain your health. Buying these over-the-counter items at Costco could not only save you a nice amount of money but also help you avoid a scenario where you're constantly running out.

That said, always pay attention to expiration dates when buying medication, vitamins, or supplements in bulk. With the latter two, you may be taking on less risk if they're pills you take daily. But for pills you only tend to take sporadically, you may be better off buying a smaller bottle at your local supermarket or pharmacy.

There's absolutely no rule stating that single people have no place at Costco. You might enjoy a host of benefits as a member, even if it's just you.

