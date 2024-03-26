5 Reasons You Don’t Want To Retire in Colorado

Colorado has a lot going for it in terms of quality of life, thanks to its majestic scenery, lively cities and towns, numerous recreational options and distinct mountain culture. Those advantages extend to retirement, but Colorado isn’t ideal for every retiree.

Much of what makes Colorado inviting to many people also makes it a challenge for retirees. It’s the eighth-largest state in land mass, which contributes to its diverse geography but also means much of the state is isolated from metro areas that have amenities important to seniors. Additionally, Colorado’s towering mountains contribute to unforgiving weather during part of the year.

If you’re thinking about Colorado as a retirement destination, here are five reasons you might want to think again.

It’s Not Cheap Compared to Other Places

The cost of living in Colorado is 6% higher than the national average, according to data from Rent Café’s Cost of Living Calculator. That doesn’t sound like much — until you consider that housing in Colorado is 20% higher than average, whether you are buying or renting.

Apartments.com estimates that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver hovers around $1,900 per month, while houses sell for well above the national average at around $556,000. Meanwhile, some of the posher resort towns like Aspen and Vail rank among the most expensive places in the country to live.

The cost of living in Colorado continues to increase as more people move to the state, Empower reported. Rising living costs outweigh some of Colorado’s financial advantages, such as comparatively low sales and property taxes.

The Weather Can Get Brutal

As a blog by Colorado-based Agemy Financial Strategies noted, Colorado gets plenty of sunshine every year, but it also gets severe weather in certain parts of the state. That includes heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, high winds, hail and the occasional wildfire. These kinds of events can disrupt electricity and other services that are especially important to seniors. Severe weather can also lead to high utility bills, especially during the frigid months. Retirees looking for moderate year-round temperatures and calm weather should look elsewhere.

You’ll Probably Need a Car

Colorado ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of transportation options. It has a decent No. 12 state ranking in public transit use, according to U.S. News. But much of the public transit is located in Denver — a fairly expensive and heavily populated city that might not be a good fit for retirees on a tight budget. Elsewhere in Colorado you will need to rely on a car, especially in the more remote (and less expensive) areas. This means you’ll have to factor in automotive costs to buy, maintain, repair and fuel up your vehicle.

And Traffic Gets Heavy

Colorado is a popular destination for both tourists and new residents, which leads to traffic congestion in just about all of the urban areas and many of the highways. The Centennial State also ranks in the bottom half of the country in road quality. If your idea of a perfect retirement includes leisurely drives in the country, Colorado is not the best option unless you want to live far away from important healthcare and other amenities.

The Wildlife Might Be Too Close for Comfort

One of the great experiences for nature lovers is coming across wild bears, moose, deer, mountain lions and coyotes. But when you find them roaming into your back yard frequently, the charm can wear off in a hurry. Wild animal attacks are rare in Colorado. Even so, if you’re the kind of retiree who would rather see wildlife from the safety of your car, you might want to live elsewhere.

