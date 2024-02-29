5 Reasons You Should Never Step Foot in Costco





Image source: Getty Images

Most people think that shopping at Costco will automatically save them money. And, to be fair, they're not entirely wrong. The per-unit prices at Costco are usually lower than at traditional grocery stores, which makes buying in bulk cheaper than buying items in smaller quantities.

But every now and then, the wrong person ends up getting a Costco membership. These could be the kinds of shoppers who go once or twice a year, drop a few hundred dollars, and end up with more cans of tomatoes or jars of peanut butter than they know what to do with. If that sounds like you, here are five other signs you should probably never step foot in a Costco warehouse.

1. You give in to impulse buying

Costco is not great for impulse buyers. That's because everything you buy is in large quantities. If you take a chance and buy something that you might like, your supply will automatically be at a level of, "I love this!" This could easily result in blowing your budget on products that make you feel guilty later when you have to throw them out.

Of course, Costco does redeem itself with its "Risk-Free 100% Satisfaction Guarantee." Under this policy, you can return any item you don't like for a full refund. However, you still have to revisit Costco and wait at the returns counter. If you already dread the warehouse experience, this could be more of a hassle.

2. You're buying for one person

If you're only buying for yourself, you're probably going to save more by shopping at a discount grocery store. Again, Costco doesn't sell things in small quantities, so the bulk food you buy, like milk, eggs, bread, poultry, and meat, could easily expire before you use it.

Certainly some single-person households could benefit from buying in bulk -- after all, you can buy nonperishables there, too -- but more likely than not, you'll get the full benefit of a Costco membership if you're buying for more than one person.

3. You don't have a lot of space

Got a 500-square-foot apartment? How about a cluttered freezer or a refrigerator with limited space? If you already struggle to find room for your groceries, you're probably going to feel overwhelmed by the bulk items from Costco.

4. You hate grocery shopping in person

Shopping at a Costco warehouse ensures you're getting the best deals, saving on shipping, and seeing products that aren't available on Costco's website or mobile app. It's also one of the most unpleasant shopping experiences. I would say "it depends on your location," but every Costco I've ever been to has felt like Black Friday shopping -- like, the original Black Fridays, when you had to storm the store to get the best deals.

There's no "quick stop" at Costco. Parking is scarce, the store is crowded, the lines to checkout are long. You have to show your membership card at the entrance, show it again when you check out, then show your receipt at the exit. The process is long and often boring, and if you're not the shopping type, you're going to dread going to the warehouse.

5. You don't have a Visa credit card

If you prefer using a credit card, you'll need a Visa credit card to shop at Costco, as the warehouse only accepts Visa-issued cards. Of course, it also accepts cash, check, debit, Costco Shop Cards, and EBT cards. But if you want to charge your purchase to a credit card, you'll need to get a Visa card first.

To be sure, shopping at Costco could help your personal finances. But not everyone is the ideal Costco shopper. If one or several of the statements above resonated with you, it might not be worth dropping the $60 for a Costco membership. You might be better off shopping at your local grocery store, where you can buy things individually and not worry about wasting food or money.

