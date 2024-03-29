5 Reasons for Parents to Get a Sam's Club Membership





As a parent with two kids, I know how expensive everyday life can be. Camps, extracurricular activities, vacations, and the week's groceries all add up fast. Which means finding a few ways to save money can go a long way to keeping your finances on track.

Many families, including mine, use discount warehouse club memberships to help reduce costs, and Sam's Club is a popular choice. Here are five reasons why parents may want to consider joining.

1. Discounts on youth glasses and contacts

Both of my kids needed glasses at a young age and I had sticker shock when they each got their first pair. Had I taken them to Sam's Club, my wallet would be a little fatter right now.

Many Sam's Club locations offer optical services, including eye exams. According to AllAboutVision, the exams cost an average of just $61.

You can also order your glasses and contacts at a discount. Small frames start at just $59. While the discount applies to all members, if you have the Sam's Club Plus membership, you'll receive an additional 20% off when you order prescription glasses.

2. Discount drug prescriptions for the entire family

A Sam's Club membership not only means you receive discount prices on prescription drugs, but your spouse and dependents do as well.

All Sam's Club members are eligible for specific discounts on prescription medication, which are an average of 65% lower than retail prices, according to Sam's Club, and can be up to 80% less.

Sam's Club Plus members receive additional discounts, including a 30-day supply of over 600 generic drugs for $10 or less.

3. Inexpensive telehealth

Juggling school and work schedules when your kid is sick is no easy task. And sometimes getting to the doctor is the hardest part. Thankfully, Sam's Club offers inexpensive telehealth options for members.

Sam's Club members can access urgent care services for minor injuries and illnesses, telehealth therapy sessions for kids aged 10-17, and adult therapy. Urgent care video calls are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and cost just $45.

Therapy sessions with a licensed therapist for emotional and mental health can happen in as quickly as 72 hours and cost just $79.

4. Discounted events and shows

Taking your family out for a sporting event or to see a play is more expensive than ever. A recent Wall Street Journal survey found that 60% of Americans have reduced spending for live entertainment because it's too costly.

Thankfully, Sam's Club members have access to discounted theater shows and professional sports events, including baseball, hockey, basketball, football, soccer, and more.

Sam's Club says members can save up to 50% on entertainment shows and events tickets, and all tickets are verified and 100% guaranteed.

5. Cheaper vacations

The average cost for a three-day vacation -- including domestic flight, hotel, rental car, and meals -- for a family of four is about $3,600. Many families go on vacation for an entire week, so it's easy to see how this cost can climb even higher.

However, families can likely incur a smaller credit card tab by finding their vacations through Sam's Club. The company offers more than 8,000 travel and entertainment experiences at discounted rates. For example, Sam's Club offers a five-night vacation package to Universal Studios, including hotel and park tickets, 25% cheaper than the retail price.

Now is a great time to grab a membership

Sam's Club is currently offering their basic membership at a 50% discount off the full price until May 1. This means you'll pay just $25 for an annual membership.

With all the ways for families to save money through Sam's Club on entertainment, vacations, and healthcare -- as well as discounted bulk items and gas -- a half-priced membership is an excellent deal for anyone's budget.

