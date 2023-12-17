Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Aspire to be Rich — and Not Famous

Paul Bradbury / Getty Images

With around one million readers flocking each month to tap into its money management insights, personal finance site Financial Samurai has clearly struck a chord. Yet founder Sam Dogen, who posts under the titular alias, shuns the spotlight himself. In fact, he argues that fixating on fame alone is quite misguided.

Dogen knows a thing or two about building awareness, considering the popularity his site enjoys. Since launching Financial Samurai in 2009, he purposefully kept mum about his burgeoning side project while working a 9-to-5 job. Once he achieved financial independence through savings and investments, Dogen then could have seized the moment and chased down press and publicity. Most entrepreneurs would jump at the chance to announce hitting such a hard-earned goal.

However, Dogen took a different tack. He continued to cultivate Financial Samurai behind the scenes. As he focused on providing valuable content, his site blossomed, and all the while he maintained his privacy, though he admits that he himself once felt tempted by the call of fame. However, he learned that such desires are most likely ill-advised in the persuit of wealth and financial security.

Here are the reasons Dogen says you should focus your efforts on getting rich rather than getting famous.

1. You Focus on What Truly Matters

As Dogen shared, “Whenever you create something you’re proud of, there’s a natural tendency to want to tell everybody about your success. ‘Look at me. I am so great!’ The more you share, the more addicted you become to the attention and the less you focus on the work that made you proud in the first place.”

He added, “Not being able to publicly disclose I ran Financial Samurai for eight years made me focus on the only thing that mattered to its growth: writing regular content.” Staying out of the spotlight kept him concentrated on producing high-quality work rather than publicity.

2. You Become More Impervious to Insults

Dogen shared how being unknown enabled him to develop thick skin: “After you’ve been called a loser, an idiot, arrogant, out of touch, shameful, a d*ckhead, a ch*nk and many other epithets, your mind turns bulletproof.” He explained how this helps relationships: “If you’ve been able to develop a thick skin, you’ll more easily brush off his or her boorishness as a temporary phase.”

3. You Can Live Your Life in Peace

“Being too famous is a curse,” Dogan said. He detailed how fame robs you of privacy and time: “When you’re famous, many people want something from you, mostly your time. And given time is more valuable than money, being known robs you of your most precious asset.” Staying out of the public eye allows for more freedom.

4. There Are No Expectations of You

Dogen stated, “When you’re a nobody, nobody expects you to do anything or do anything special. Therefore, you can regularly surpass expectations.” He used an example of expectations placed on Harvard alumni to illustrate his point about fame’s pressures. “You are expected to do great things,” he said. “But the sad reality is, a significant majority of Harvard alumni end up doing the same thing everybody else does in society. What a let down.” Without the burden of such heavy expectations, you are free to live up to your own expectations, not somebody else’s.

5. You Allow Your Children to Be Their Own People

In his final argument against fame, Dogen said, “I feel sorry for the children of celebrities who find themselves in the limelight … Children shouldn’t have to suffer due to the sins of their parents. Nor should children be forced to feel the pressure of matching their parent’s success.”

If you’re publicly well-known, your children will most likely be well-known.

“You’re exposing them to public scrutiny which they haven’t asked for,” said Dogen. He advocated for letting children of famous parents live freely.

If you find yourself chasing fame, consider Financial Samurai’s arguments, and instead work towards wealth-building far from the spotlight.

