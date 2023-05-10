5 Get-Rich-Quick Schemes People Often Regret

youngvet / Getty Images

We all wish there was a super easy way to earn lots of money, but the reality is that simply isn’t true. Browsing TikTok and Instagram, it seems like a new product or service that will make you millions is launched every day. But, more often than not, if something is advertised as a way to earn fast cash, it’s not actually as easy as that.

Many get-rich-quick schemes end in debt, mental health decline and regret. Read on to hear about some of the worst get-rich-quick schemes to get wrapped up in.

Pyramid Schemes

A pyramid scheme relies on investors constantly bringing in new investors to the company, so they move “up in the pyramid.” The problem with these schemes is that there is always an end to the ability to climb and earn.

“[Pyramid schemes] go on until the membership pool reaches its maximum. That is, until everyone within the scheme has already recruited everyone they were able to, so the scheme eventually collapses as new members are no longer available to sustain the returns promised,” said Mark Wright, financial expert at Kyros.

Pyramid schemes are illegal in the United States, so anyone who is caught participating in these is subject to criminal punishment. In addition to the threat of jail time or fines, Wright points out that, when the pyramid “falls,” you and anyone you recruited are left in the cold, leaving an everlasting effect on you and your relationships. “When the scheme collapses, the trust that was the foundation of those relationships may be destroyed, which can lead to a sense of isolation and further exacerbate the negative effects on the mental and emotional well-being of everyone involved.”

Pyramid Schemes Disguised as Multilevel Marketing Businesses

Multilevel marketing businesses (MLMs) can be legitimate, so long as they rely on independent distributors selling a product to consumers. When they tread into pyramid scheme territory is when the business model relies on new recruits to make money. Wright said MLMs can cause other stress because of what they require the distributors to do. “Distributors may be required to purchase a certain amount of products themselves in order to qualify for commissions, leading to excessive inventory and financial strain.”

Again, Wright points out that having to dip into your personal network to grow your business is not good for your mental health. “[These schemes] can cause serious damage not only to your bank account, but also to your mental health and your interpersonal relationships.”

Initial Coin Offerings

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) typically involve a new cryptocurrency. The creators use an ICO to get money from investors by selling the cryptocurrency’s tokens. “The promoters of these schemes often make unrealistic promises about the potential value of the tokens, in an attempt to convince investors to buy them,” Wright said.

The problem is most of these promises don’t come through, and then investors are out tons of cash. “Not all crypto is a scam, but even if it’s not, you’re probably not making gobs of money here,” said Derek Sall, founder of Life And My Finances. “The odds of picking the right crypto that will soar in value and make people millionaires are incredibly slim, but so many people enter this game with no knowledge at all.”

Pump and Dump Schemes

Pump and dump schemes are another strategy used to sell cryptocurrency. “Pump and dump schemes can be difficult to detect, as the promoters often use sophisticated tactics to create the appearance of legitimate interest in the asset,” Wright said.

These tactics can include using fake social media accounts or paying for positive reviews of a particular coin. “They also may claim that it has revolutionary technology or other unique features that make it a great investment opportunity,” Wright said.

Once investors put money toward the coin, the group behind the coin sells off their shares and disappears. This renders the coin worthless. “This sudden dumping of the coin causes the price to plummet, leading to massive losses for those who invested in the coin,” Wright said.

The Lottery

The average American spends over $1,000 a year on tickets, according to a Bankrate survey. That’s a lot of money invested that often goes unreturned. “One person will win big every few months, but millions of people will lose,” Sall said. “It’s one of the biggest scams on the planet.” If you play the lotto for 30 years, you’re more than likely dumping $30,000 into the void.

