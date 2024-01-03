5 New Royal Mint Coins Coming in 2024 — What Are Their Dollar Values and Significance to Collectors?

Gwengoat / iStock.com

The U.K.’s Royal Mint has plenty of experience producing coins, having created its first ones more than 11 centuries ago, in 886. Today, more than 30 billion coins are estimated to be in circulation in the United Kingdom. That total will get bigger in 2024 as the Royal Mint rolls out five new designs that will appear on official U.K. commemorative coins for 2024.

The five designs will appear on coins in denominations of 50 pence (about $0.63 in U.S. currency), 2 British pound sterling ($2.53) and 5 British pound sterling ($6.33). Each coin will celebrate key events and anniversaries from the upcoming year.

“As we approach the New Year, we are excited to reveal five new designs set to appear on commemorative coins in 2024, celebrating some of the most significant moments and anniversaries set to take place,” Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint’s Director of Commemorative Coin, said in a December press release. “The Royal Mint has been regularly issuing Annual Sets since 1971 and they have become highly collectable as works of art. They are also gifted to people celebrating special occasions in the upcoming year, as they serve as a keepsake of that memorable time.”

The 2024 Annual Set will include five new Royal Mint coins commemorating the following:

Buckingham Palace £5 coin : Designed by artist Henry Gray, this coin features the exterior of the Buckingham Palace on the front. A pattern inspired by a feature of the Palace’s interior encircles the portrait of the building.

150th Anniversary of the Birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin : This coin honors the highly celebrated former prime minister who guided Great Britain through World War II. It depicts a portrait of Churchill as a young man in 1895, “garbed in the uniform of the 4th Queen’s Own Hussars.”

200 th Anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin : Features the National Gallery art museum at the center of the coin with the anniversary message framing it in a semi-circle.

200 th Anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution 50p coin : This coin displays the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring highlighting the charity’s 200-year anniversary.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin: Team GB is the brand name used by the British Olympic Association for the British Olympic team. The coin depicts two athletes representing the Olympic and Paralympic Games, “with the Union flag unifying all athletes of the proud nation,” according to the Royal Mint.

The 2024 commemorative sets became available on Jan. 2 and are available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes. You can find them on the Royal Mint website. Prices start at £34.50, or about $43.60.

The Buckingham Palace £5 coin, National Gallery £2 coin, RNLI 50p coin and Team GB and ParalympicsGB UK 50p coin will be available to purchase individually throughout the year. The Sir Winston Churchill 2024 UK £2 coin will be available as part of the 2024 Annual Set and might be included in future sets and product formats.

Collectors will likely gravitate to the coins for their historical and numismatic value, though it might be a while before they see a big bump in monetary value on the collectibles market.

