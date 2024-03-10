5 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Colorado

grandriver / iStock.com

I’ve been lucky to call Colorado home for over a decade. In that time, I’ve watched the state grow a tremendous amount. With all the growth has come a drastic increase in home prices. As of February 2024, the average home price was $527,413. If you’re already a Colorado resident or thinking about moving to this great state, you may wonder what the cheapest and safest cities in Colorado would be.

Try This: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Trending Now: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Keep reading as we dive into the five cities you should consider.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Louisville

Situated between Denver and Boulder, Louisville frequently appears on lists of the top places to live in the United States. Old Town Main Street includes shops and restaurants located in historic buildings alongside modern hotels, restaurants, and retail shops. Louisville is also one of the safest cities in Colorado. Housing prices in Louisville are slightly higher than average; however, groceries and utilities will be lower.

Fort Collins

Home to Colorado State University, Fort Collins has an average home price of $539,471, roughly in line with the state’s average. Even though it’s the state’s fourth largest city, Fort Collins is one of the safest. With 20 different breweries and thousands of acres of open space to satisfy the hikers’ and campers’ need for the great outdoors, For Collins has something for everyone.

Fountain

If you’re considering Colorado Springs, the second largest city in Colorado, but would prefer a quieter community, look no further than Fountain. Located just South of Colorado Springs with a population of 30,000, this smaller community has some of the state’s most affordable real estate prices, with an average home price of $389,012. Fountain has a small downtown strip with restaurants and retail shops that help give off an urban vibe; however, this is a small rural community where the people feel safe and connected.

Story continues

Fruita

Moving over to the Western Slope side of the state, Fruita has a crime rate of 45% lower than the national average. This small community is located near the Utah border in the heart of Colorado’s wine country. Even though it only has 13,500 people, there is much to experience, including camping, hiking, rafting on the Colorado River, and more. Plus, the average home price is only $427,971, putting it below the state’s average.

Leadville

If you’d prefer mountain living, one of the cheapest mountain towns in Colorado is Leadville. With an average home price of $445,610, finding many other mountain communities with as much to offer will be difficult. Leadville has access to some of the best fly fishing the state offers, plus it’s only 10 miles to Ski Cooper and 34 miles to Vail Ski Resort.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Colorado