5 Side Gigs With Huge Perks: Make More Than Just Money

While many of us will pursue a side hustle purely for the financial benefits, there are other perks to some gigs.

If you already have a busy schedule with a career that fulfills and compensates you fairly, you may be picky about what kind of side gigs you pursue in your limited spare time.

Here are five side gigs with additional perks that might be ideal for those looking for more than just financial compensation.

House Sitting on Rover

On apps like Rover, you can get paid for house-sitting gigs where you stay at someone’s home to care for their pet. Depending on the location, you can also get a free stay in a place you want to visit if you can land a house-sitting gig out of town. You can also take this a step further by offering to house sit in destinations you want to visit.

If you’re looking to travel in the future or if you want to see what it’s like to have your own dog, you can test out this side gig to see how it goes for you.

Starting a Walking Tour

There are many opportunities to become a tour guide in your city, and these gigs could pay you additional perks.

Here are some of the additional perks of a walking tour to consider:

If you start a tour around walking or food, you could get the items for free. When your tour brings guests somewhere for food, beverages, or some kind of performance, you could land free items.

You can meet friends from around the world. When you host a tour, you have guests coming from all over the globe. You can build friendships and have a place to stay on your next trip.

You can turn a hobby into a profitable venture. If you already love to bike or hike, a walking or biking tour would allow you to get paid to do something you’d choose to do anyway.

You get to fit exercise into your schedule. If you struggle with staying active, you could use walking to stay fit since you’ll always have an excuse to get moving. You could save money on a gym membership.

You can launch a walking tour on a platform like Airbnb Experiences, or you can promote your own tour on TripAdvisor. From there, you could become a local expert, which comes with numerous other benefits, like free invites to events and exclusive access to new openings.

Working as a Personal Trainer

Depending on the gym that you train at, becoming a personal trainer can come with additional perks that don’t revolve around money.

Here are a few perks that you may receive:

Free gym membership for yourself.

Free gym membership for your partner.

Access to exclusive facilities in the gym.

Brand partnerships with health companies. As a personal trainer, health and wellness brands may contact you about sampling products.

An excuse to work out.

The ability to make new friendships with like-minded people.

If you’re looking for a side gig that keeps you active while bringing in some decent money, you may want to consider earning your personal training certification.

Ushering at Concerts and Events

You can see a concert or performance for free if you pick up a side gig as an usher. This side hustle will allow you to save big money since concert prices have gone through the roof in the last few years. While you may not bring in the big bucks with this gig, you’ll get to see live events constantly without stressing about landing tickets.

Here are a few other side gigs that you can find related to events:

Help with organizing events.

Create social media content.

Take photos or record videos.

This leads us to the next side hustle…

Social Media Creator

Many regular people have turned content creation into a legitimate source of income. If you’re just looking for a side gig, you can also turn to social media as an option.

The perks outside of earning more money include the following:

Free samples of products.

Early access to services and establishments.

Building relationships with other creators and influencers that you look up to.

You can become a local celebrity.

As always, we suggest that you find a side gig that matches your skill set. The good news is that there are various perks to this side gig, even if you don’t notice a significant income boost.

There are numerous ways to make money from creating content on social media. Here are your best options:

Start your own Instagram page or YouTube channel around a passion of yours.

Offer to write captions and copy for social media influencers.

Take pictures or record videos for creators.

Find a local business that needs help with social media.

The goal is to find a way to turn your passion for social media and another niche into a side gig. From there, you could find yourself enjoying other perks as well.

If you choose the right side gig, you can land additional perks on top of earning some extra money. If you already have a busy schedule, one of these side gigs can help you find a way to stay social while making money. There’s nothing like turning a hobby into an income stream to offset the expensive cost of living.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Side Gigs With Huge Perks: Make More Than Just Money