5 Small Appliances You Shouldn’t Buy at Home Depot

jejim / Shutterstock.com

Home Depot may be a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs, but, when considering personal finances, there are certain things you should not buy at the retailer — including small appliances. Although Home Depot can be a good place to shop for large appliances, you’ll likely find better prices and a better selection of small appliances elsewhere.

Here are a few small appliances you should not buy at Home Depot — and where to buy them instead.

©Walmart

Air Fryers

You can find better prices on air fryers elsewhere. For example, a Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven retails for $230 at Home Depot, while a comparable model retails for $148 at Walmart.

©Amazon.com

Stand Mixers

You’re better off purchasing the KitchenAid Stand Mixer directly from the KitchenAid site — they often offer sales and discounted refurbished versions, while you’ll typically have to pay full price at Home Depot. For example, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer through Home Depot is $449.99, while KitchenAid’s site offers a refurbished one for $229.99.

©Walmart

Coffee Makers

Coffee makers are another item that you may be better off buying directly from the brand. The Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker sells for $130 at Home Depot, while a comparable coffee maker sells for $100 on the Keurig site.

©Costco.com

Blenders

You’ll find better prices and selection of blenders at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. The pricing and savings vary, but it will almost always be a better deal at these retailers. For instance, the Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender offered on Ninja’s website is $139.99, while the same one is sold at Walmart for $129.99.

©Walmart

Slow Cookers

You can find better prices on slow cookers at retailers like Walmart. For example, the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook and Carry Digital Countdown Slow Cooker retails for $65 at Home Depot and $59 at Walmart.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Small Appliances You Shouldn’t Buy at Home Depot