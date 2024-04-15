5 Small Appliances You Shouldn’t Buy at Home Depot
Home Depot may be a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs, but, when considering personal finances, there are certain things you should not buy at the retailer — including small appliances. Although Home Depot can be a good place to shop for large appliances, you’ll likely find better prices and a better selection of small appliances elsewhere.
Here are a few small appliances you should not buy at Home Depot — and where to buy them instead.
Air Fryers
You can find better prices on air fryers elsewhere. For example, a Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven retails for $230 at Home Depot, while a comparable model retails for $148 at Walmart.
Stand Mixers
You’re better off purchasing the KitchenAid Stand Mixer directly from the KitchenAid site — they often offer sales and discounted refurbished versions, while you’ll typically have to pay full price at Home Depot. For example, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer through Home Depot is $449.99, while KitchenAid’s site offers a refurbished one for $229.99.
Coffee Makers
Coffee makers are another item that you may be better off buying directly from the brand. The Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker sells for $130 at Home Depot, while a comparable coffee maker sells for $100 on the Keurig site.
Blenders
You’ll find better prices and selection of blenders at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. The pricing and savings vary, but it will almost always be a better deal at these retailers. For instance, the Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender offered on Ninja’s website is $139.99, while the same one is sold at Walmart for $129.99.
Slow Cookers
You can find better prices on slow cookers at retailers like Walmart. For example, the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook and Carry Digital Countdown Slow Cooker retails for $65 at Home Depot and $59 at Walmart.
