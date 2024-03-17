©Lexus

Sports cars are all about a love of the driving experience and the wondrous design possibilities. They are also expensive and, like many consumer items, are not all created equal. Any number of reasons relating to elements like the engine, suspension, transmission or battery can have a negative effect on the performance – thereby ruining the experience for car enthusiasts. In other cases, the car could be powerful but underwhelming in its design and aesthetic appeal. Here are 5 sports cars to avoid buying in 2024 and the competitors to select instead.

Nissan Z

The 2024 Nissan Z looks sleek and features a turbocharged V6 engine but suffers in handling and braking performance. Imperfections in the body control, steering feedback, and antilock braking system detract from the overall experience. The Nissan Z also requires 93 octane–which isn’t available in many states–for peak performance. Other choices, such as the Toyota Supra GR or the Ford Mustang GT, may overshadow the Nissan Z.

Jaguar F-Type

The 2024 Jaguar F-Type doesn’t perform as well as expected on rough pavement, including small bumps, and on corners. The steering leaves a bit to be desired, and the infotainment system lags behind the competition. This is another one that is undermined by the Toyota Supra GR, which is cheaper and offers greater performance.

Porsche 718 Cayman

The Porsche 718 Cayman has great performance, with top-notch steering and handling. Still, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray maintains competitive pricing yet is more powerful and zooms past its rivals with an incredible launch control system.

Lexus RC 350

Prospective buyers could find more satisfaction with the BMW 4 Series or Mercedes-Benz CLE than the Lexus RC 350. It isn’t a bad car – it features a solid, comfortable interior. It just doesn’t perform as well as its competitors in terms of speed, acceleration and steering control.

BMW Z4 M40i

The Porsche 718 Boxster handles better and is only slightly more costly than the BMW Z4 M40i. The Boxster also stands out over the latter in terms of power and the overall feel on the road, offering snappier, reliable reactions and solid weight distribution.

