5-Star Dining on a Budget: How To Eat Like the Wealthy Without Spending a Fortune

oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com

While the wealthy have many advantages that their increased income brings, eating well is among the most enviable. The wealthy can afford to dine at upscale restaurants and even hire personal chefs to make them the most spectacular food possible.

Find Out: Ramit Sethi: 5 Easy Steps To Getting Rich in 2024

Read More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

While the average person may not be able to afford these same locales or meals, it’s totally possible to eat quality foods that feel indulgent, and even take advantage of specials on five-star dining without totally breaking your budget.

Experts explain how to combine strategies to eat like the wealthy without spending a fortune.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Eat What’s in Season

One way to improve your dining experience is to take advantage of what’s in season, as food tastes better when it’s fresh, according to Jee Choe, a coffee specialist, tea sommelier and founder and CEO of Coffee At Three.

“Fresh, local ingredients from farmers markets and shops always make dishes shine,” Choe said. “Choosing seasonal produce has been central to how I cook, leading me to new finds that nourish body and soul.”

Using fresh produce, herbs and other ingredients can also add sensory beauty to a meal.

“Vibrant colors and textures also uplift the senses,” Choe said. “A simple but beautifully plated meal sprinkled with herbs can feel downright uplifting.”

Check Out: Grant Cardone: Here’s How To Become Rich If You’re Earning an Average Salary

Stock Up on Versatile Ingredients

If you do plan to step up your cooking game at home, start by stocking up on versatile, inexpensive pantry staples like rice, beans and root vegetables, according to Michael Ryan, finance expert and founder of Michael Ryan Money.

“These foundations can be transformed into countless gourmet dishes,” he said.

Story continues

Master Cooking Skills

If you’re relying on overly simple cooking basics, sometimes just mastering techniques like roasting, braising and pan-searing can open culinary doors, Choe said.

“It allows cheaper cuts and veggies to become something truly special through layered flavors. Exploring world foods has been equally rewarding — spices and pantry items from ethnic markets offer endless inspiration on a budget.”

Transform Leftovers

Leftovers can make a meal feel dull, so Choe takes pleasure in transforming leftovers into new dishes.

“It feels creative and cuts down on waste. Maybe chicken becomes a lively stir fry, or mashed potatoes develop into comforting shepherd’s pie. Upcycling leftovers shows culinary resourcefulness.”

Seek Prix Fixe Menus and Lunches

“Prix fixe” simply means a fixed-price menu. Hunting down these special offers can be a fun way to find deals on excellent spots to eat.

“Things like prix-fixe lunches providing exquisite fare at low cost or early bird specials,” Choe said.

Take Advantage of Happy Hour Deals

“One way to enjoy dining experiences that may normally be out of budget is to find great restaurants that offer happy hour deals,” according to Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert and founder of Erika.com.

“That way, you can get great prices on select food and drink items and can enjoy the ambiance without having to pay full price. If you have an outstanding experience, you can always save up and go for a special occasion. But this is a low-stakes way to see if the food is worth it.”

Restaurant Week

You can also look at if your city has a Restaurant Week, Kullberg said, “[W]here you can try the finest restaurants in the city for a fraction of the normal price. It’s also usually cheaper to go for weekday lunches than dinners if you want to experience the food without the dinner prices. Look for a business lunch special.”

Use Loyalty Programs and Coupons

Additionally, loyalty programs and online deals can deliver perks, too.

“Stepping outside popular areas leads to neighborhoods with authentic local cuisine and heart,” Choe said.

Also, according to Ryan, “Keep an eye out for fundraising coupon books, a goldmine for scoring deals at fancy restaurants.”

If you don’t know many spots, check out online reviews and talk with locals to guide the way to hidden gems, Choe recommended.

Shop From Wholesale Suppliers

If you are looking to have a luxurious meal without breaking the bank, then you may need to reassess how you source your food, according to Joe Bowab, the CEO and founder of Lobster Anywhere.

“For example, if you want to make a seafood dinner, go directly to a supplier that sells what you need straight from the ocean and at wholesale prices,” Bowab said.

His company cuts out that middleman and provides the products directly to the customers.

“In addition to premium seafood like Maine lobster, we also offer meal kits that come with everything you need to prepare a dinner that replicates a meal at fine dining establishments.”

Ryan also recommended warehouse stores like Costco, where you can buy such items as USDA Prime cuts of meat at a steal to enjoy luxury steak dinners affordably at home.

“Seek out shops selling fresh homemade pasta for an easy upgrade that enhances any dish,” Ryan added. “Freeze surplus herbs and whip up homemade sauces in bulk to have gourmet ingredients on hand.”

Use a Cash-Back Credit Card

Having a credit card that gives you a good amount of cashback (look for 5% or more) on dining out can also help you save on restaurant experiences, Kullberg explained.

“Just make sure you use that cash back for a good purpose like paying off your balance or buying essentials like groceries.”

Cook Artisan Foods at Home

“You also shouldn’t sleep on artisan goods you can cook at home,” Kullberg said.

“There’s a middle ground to be found between cooking normal groceries day after day and fine dining experiences. Go to your local baker, cheese shop, butcher, or farmers market and buy really amazing high-quality ingredients,” she added.

While you might spend a bit more than you would on normal groceries, you can have a really special at-home date night for a lot less than you would spend on pricey restaurant food.

With a combination of these strategies, you may not be able to live like the wealthy, but you sure can eat like them.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5-Star Dining on a Budget: How To Eat Like the Wealthy Without Spending a Fortune