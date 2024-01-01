5 States the Middle Class Should Be Fleeing

frankpeters / Getty Images

Two years of stinging inflation have put the squeeze on middle-class families all over America. Many of them might have felt secure just a few years ago but no longer do moving into 2024.

If any of them are considering a move in the new year, it’s more important than ever to choose their destinations based on financial feasibility.

GOBankingRates consulted real estate and economic experts to identify the states that middle-class families should avoid if they care about their bank accounts. We then used average home values from Zillow, cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and minimum middle-class income data from Zippia to back up their assertions.

If you’re a middle-income earner in any of these states, consider getting out while you still have the money to relocate.

Hawaii

Average home price: $840,748

Cost of living: 79% higher than the national average

Minimum middle-class income: $122,695

A house in paradise isn’t cheap, but perfect weather, postcard views and pricey properties are only part of why the middle class can’t afford to live in Hawaii. Because of its remote location, all kinds of everyday things that mainlanders take for granted are expensive imports in the Aloha State.

“Middle-class families should flee Hawaii as its high costs don’t financially make sense,” said Daniel Cabrera, a 14-year real estate industry veteran as well as owner and founder of Sell My House Fast.

“It attracts tourists in large numbers due to its favorable climate and picturesque scenery every year. Furthermore, it has stunning oceanic surroundings and abundant public beaches.

“As a result, the prices of houses are too high in Hawaii. Another issue is its general state excise tax. It applies to essential items and groceries that affect the budget of middle-class families. All these aspects make it challenging for them to live there.”

New Jersey

Average home price: $495,469

Cost of living: 10.3% higher than the national average

Minimum middle-class income: $74,485

As the founder and CEO of Short Sale Real Estate, Dan Belcher knows the real-world implications of living in states you can’t afford. His company helps homeowners who are facing foreclosure — and he’s seen many families move to the Garden State only to find financial trouble.

“New Jersey has exceptionally high property taxes,” he said.

In fact, property data firm ATTOM says the Garden State has the highest effective property tax rate in the whole country.

“On top of that,” Belcher continued, “living expenses like housing and utilities are above average nationally. These costs can make it hard for middle-class families to save, invest or even afford regular payments without worry.”

California

Average home price: $746,055

Cost of living: 36.4% higher than the national average

Minimum middle-class income: $111,206

California is famous for world-class beaches, a laid-back culture and stunning natural beauty — but the Golden State has also come to epitomize the growing unaffordability of coastal population centers.

“California is known for great jobs and opportunities, but that comes with steep prices, too,” said Belcher.

“Housing, especially in urban spots like San Francisco and L.A., is unaffordable for most people. And high state income taxes on top of that can hurt middle-class families trying to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.”

New York

Average home price: $450,466

Cost of living: 26.5% higher than the national average

Minimum middle-class income: $75,403

The New York City region has long been known as one of the most cost-prohibitive metropolitan areas in America, but there are barriers for middle-class families outside the big city, too.

Much of New York’s vast Upstate region suffers from inadequate economic diversity, population loss and high property taxes. Overall, residents are fleeing New York faster than any other state, many of whom are middle-class families looking for relief in lower-cost areas.

“New York is one of the most expensive states to live in,” said John Peña, a real estate agent and CEO of Peña El Paso Real Estate Group.

“The cost of living is extremely high and so are the property prices. Also, the taxes are significantly higher compared to other states, making it tough for middle-class families to make ends meet.”

Connecticut

Average home price: $381,620

Cost of living: 13.9% higher than the national average

Minimum middle-class income: $63,375

In September, the annual “State of Working Connecticut” report revealed startling red flags that middle-class families considering moving there would be wise to consider.

It cited tepid economic performance, with key indicators like post-2008 employment growth and personal income growth lagging well behind the national rates. The report also addressed the state’s high living costs — particularly childcare and housing — and economic disparity exacerbated by regressive taxes.

Maham Khan of real estate listings site MyBrokerOne said, “Homeowners in Connecticut can experience severe financial anxiety due to the state’s property taxes, which are among the highest in the country. In Connecticut, the entire cost of living, which includes the cost of housing as well as other general expenses, is considerable.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 States the Middle Class Should Be Fleeing