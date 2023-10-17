5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money
Gig work has become increasingly common, with a 230% increase in gig workers over the past two years, according to Agents Only. The progression from 9-to-5 office jobs to freelance, do-anywhere jobs was spurred by the pandemic, and with technology advancements and increased availability of freelance apps, the trend seems here to stay.
While many gig workers use these jobs to get additional side income, some are looking to be full-time gig workers. No matter how you plan to use this income, it’s important to note that gig workers in some states make more than others. These are the five states where gig workers earn the most, according to Agents Only.
1. Florida
Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,764
2. South Dakota
Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,747
3. Connecticut
Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,972
4. New Jersey
Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,686
5. New York
Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,670
Data is sourced from Agents Only and is accurate as of Sept. 20, 2023.
