Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.71
    -8.92 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,937.33
    -47.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,509.12
    -58.86 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.09
    +20.03 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.80
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    +0.1350 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7360
    +0.2100 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,428.14
    -257.87 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.39
    +0.94 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.21
    +44.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,040.29
    +381.26 (+1.20%)
     

5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
Tatiana Buzmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tatiana Buzmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gig work has become increasingly common, with a 230% increase in gig workers over the past two years, according to Agents Only. The progression from 9-to-5 office jobs to freelance, do-anywhere jobs was spurred by the pandemic, and with technology advancements and increased availability of freelance apps, the trend seems here to stay.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required
Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

While many gig workers use these jobs to get additional side income, some are looking to be full-time gig workers. No matter how you plan to use this income, it’s important to note that gig workers in some states make more than others. These are the five states where gig workers earn the most, according to Agents Only.

visualspace / Getty Images
visualspace / Getty Images

1. Florida

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,764

How To Get Free Money: 13 Proven Ways
More: 26 Ways To Make $1,000 Fast – In a Week or Less

Kemal Yildirim / Getty Images
Kemal Yildirim / Getty Images

2. South Dakota

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $13,747

yellowsarah / Getty Images
yellowsarah / Getty Images

3. Connecticut

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,972

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New Jersey

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,686

adamkaz / Getty Images
adamkaz / Getty Images

5. New York

  • Average annual earnings for gig workers: $12,670

Data is sourced from Agents Only and is accurate as of Sept. 20, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 States Where Gig Workers Earn the Most Money

Advertisement