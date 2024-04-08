5 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Spain

fcafotodigital / Getty Images

With sunny beaches, scenic mountains, a rich culture, warm weather and world-renowned cuisine, you’d think Spain would be an expensive place to retire. That’s not the case, however – at least compared with the rest of Europe. Spain tops the list as the most affordable retirement destination in Europe, according to an analysis from Numbeo.

As International Living noted, you can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in Spain “without breaking the bank.” Living costs are lower there than in many North American cities, thanks in part to affordable housing. Even in cosmopolitan Madrid, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center is between $1,088 and $1,415, according to International Living. In smaller towns you might pay as little as $545 a month.

Expat retirees in much of Spain can comfortably sustain themselves on roughly $2,000 to $2,200 a month without sacrificing the amenities that make for an enjoyable lifestyle.

Given these advantages, it’s no wonder that so many retirees are flocking to Spain from elsewhere. If you’re considering making the move yourself, here are five surprisingly affordable places to retire in Spain.

Valencia

Valencia is located on Spain’s east coast and offers a high quality of life at a lower cost than other major Spanish cities, International Living reported. Retirees here have access to numerous museums, galleries and theatres as well as beaches and outdoor activities.

Costa Blanca

This is another east coast destination located further south, where you’ll find pristine beaches, a mild climate and an affordable cost of living. Many English-speaking retirees from Northern Europe settle in the region. Popular recreational activities include hiking, golfing and watersports.

Orange Blossom Coast

Known as Costa del Azahar, the Orange Blossom Coast is located in Castellon province about an hour’s drive from Valencia. The region features 120 kilometers (75 miles) of “magnificent coves” and sandy beaches, according to the MySpainVisa website. In addition to “perfect weather,” the Orange Blossom Coast has affordable living costs and a more relaxed lifestyle than more populated areas.

Andalusia

This is a southern Spanish destination known for its history, architecture, warm weather and laid-back lifestyle. As International Living noted, you’ll find a mix of urban and rural areas in Andalusia, making it a popular destination for retirees.

Galicia

Here’s a region located in the northwest corner of Spain that features “rugged coastline, green landscapes, and Celtic heritage,” per International Living. Compared with other places, Galicia offers a slower pace of life with a focus on family, community and nature.

