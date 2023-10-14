5 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Make $500 in a Week

shapecharge / iStock.com

Millions of Americans have turned to side hustles to earn extra money besides their regular income. Upwork’s 2022 Freelance Forward survey showed that 39% of the U.S. workforce (60 million Americans) did freelance work last year, contributing $1.35 trillion to the country’s economy.

Whether you need the extra cash to pay the bills or something to set aside in savings, making $500 within a week is easier than you think. It depends on your skills, what you’re looking for, and how you can fit it into your busy schedule.

1. Rent Out Space

Do you have any free space? This can be anything from an extra bedroom, a garage, a driveway, a car or even a square foot of unused space in the corner of your living room.

You can make a decent amount of money by renting out space as a long-term or short-term arrangement. According to Tipalti, an accounting software company, people renting out their property on Airbnb make an average of $44,235 annually.

Apps like Neighbor also let you get paid to store things in unused spaces. You can list your spaces, review renters, schedule the move-in and get automatic monthly deposits into your bank account.

2. Housesit

Homeowners needing property care hire people to live in their homes and take on their daily responsibilities while away. You can housesit for family or friends or use an online platform to market your services and rates.

House Sitters America says prices depend on where you live and the required care level, but rates vary between $25 and $150 per night. You can typically charge on the higher end if pet care is involved.

However, every house sit is different. Some homeowners are looking for a short-term commitment of a night or weekend, while others may be looking for a month or a year commitment.

3. Walk Dogs or Pet Sit

You can walk, sit, or board pets using popular apps like Rover or Wag for money. The amount you make depends on the services you provide and how often you work. Rover and Wag charge a service fee, but you can also earn tips. Rover claims you can earn up to $1,000 monthly as a dog walker or dog sitter, but FinanceBuzz says you can earn up to two times more if you also become a dog boarder.

If you want to avoid paying a service fee, consider marketing your services to your city’s local Facebook group or your friends and family. In an interview with CNBC Make It, Ryan Stewart, a dog walker in New York City, said he earned over $100,000 a year working six hours per day, six days per week.

4. Wrap Your Car

You can easily make $500 by wrapping your car with advertisements. Just drive as you normally do and get paid for the time the ad is on your car. There are typically two campaign types – full or partial – and once the campaign ends, the wrap will be removed from your car.

Several companies will pay to use your car for advertising, and FinanceBuzz said you can earn anywhere from $100 to $500 per month. However, most services require a clean driving record, and your car may need to meet specific age and appearance requirements.

5. Teach English Online

Get paid teaching something you already know – English!

The International TEFL Academy says online English teachers can typically make anywhere between $10 and $40 per hour, depending on their level of qualification. VIPKid, a leader in online English Education, reported that their teachers earn between $14 and $22 per hour. The more classes you teach, the more you can earn. You can also set your schedule with no minimum hour requirement.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Make $500 in a Week