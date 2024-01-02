5 tailwinds are creating a 'formula for rising markets' in 2024, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

Stock market trading chart on tech background Getty Images

5 tailwinds are are creating a 'formula for rising markets' in 2024, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says.

That includes macro trends like falling inflation, a dovish Fed, and lower interest rates.

Other positive signs include signs of strong earnings growth for companies, and lots of cash pouring into the market.

Stepping into the new year, the stars are aligning for the stock market. Or so says Fundstrat's Tom Lee.

In a note published Tuesday, Lee listed five fundamental tailwinds facing stocks in 2024, including falling inflation and a dovish Fed.

"Doesn't this feel like a formula for rising markets? In our view, the answer is yes," he wrote. "There are many investors who were skeptical in 2023 and we think they will course correct in 2024 as well. Plus, if Europe/China recover, this adds to the upside."

First up is inflation, which has fallen "like a rock," Lee said. Year-over-year inflation prints have been recording smaller and smaller price increases — a great sign for an economy that saw inflation spiral out of control after the pandemic. The most recent CPI notched 3.1% in December, versus a 6.4% annual increase in January 2023.

With that cooling inflation, the Fed has signaled pivoting their policy stance from "hammering inflation" with rate hikes to adopting a more dovish posture with oncoming rate cuts. That policy switch has fueled the market's rally, and bodes well for markets in 2024. The Fed has said they will cut rates thrice this year, while others have speculated double that number.

Then there's falling interest rates, which is a good sign for consumers and businesses because it means the cost of borrowing money is falling after rising tremendously last year. The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark that guides other interest rates in the market, has tumbled to 3.96% after touching 5% in October, anticipating looser monetary policy. In response, mortgage rates, which momentarily breached 8% a few months ago, have nosedived to 6.61%.

Number four? The Purchasing Managers' Index is also waving a green flag for markets. The PMI, which is a survey tracking business conditions, has hit an "upward inflection," and is hinting at strong earnings growth for companies in 2024.

And finally, there's a lot of cash pouring into the market. Positive investor inflows, Lee wrote, means expanding market breadth — more stocks in the market are likely to perform well.

"After a challenging 2023, we expect 2024 to be a mostly easier market to navigate, with obvious positive tailwinds building," Lee wrote.

