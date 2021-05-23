U.S. markets closed

5 Tech Stocks To Watch This Week

Josh Dylan
·6 min read

These Top Tech Stocks Are In Focus To Start The Trading Week

While fears over a potential crypto bubble weighed in on tech stocks last week, investors may be looking to buy on the dip. Current crypto prices aside, some would argue that the tech industry is still a top growth sector in the stock market now. After all, the world today continues to rely on tech in almost every facet of life.

For starters, cloud-computing company Veeva (NYSE: VEEV) plays a crucial role in helping some of the largest names in healthcare. Companies such as Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) rely on Veeva’s specialized customer relationship management services. At the same time, we could also look at tech companies operating in the advertising space now. Namely, Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) automates the buying and selling of digital advertising inventory in real-time via its global platform. Earlier this week, Magnite revealed that it is now working with news broadcasting company, E W Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) to bolster its connected TV division. These are but two instances of the vast applications of tech in vital and growing industries today.

Overall, the current weakness in top tech stocks would present a unique opportunity for investors. Even Wedbush Securities’ Managing Director Dan Ives remains bullish on the sector. In an interview earlier today, Ives recommended that investors focus on diversifying their portfolios with tech and recovery plays now. With this in mind, here are five tech stocks worth watching in the stock market this week.

Best Tech Stocks To Watch This Week

Nvidia Corporation

Nvidia is a tech company that builds powerful graphics chips for data centers, gaming, and artificial intelligence. Its video gaming business in particular has shaped the gaming industry in the last 2 decades. By inventing revolutionary graphics processing units (GPU), it has redefined modern computing graphics, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. This past Friday, The company announced a four-for-one stock split, which will require stockholder approval at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders next month.

tech stocks (NVDA stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

This month, the company announced that it will bring its RTX Real-Time Ray Tracing and AI-Based DLSS technologies to tens of millions of gamers and creators. This will be done by introducing a slew of RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 laptops, bringing Nvidia’s Ampere architecture to the most mainstream audience yet. Impressively, this would expand the number of RTX 30 series laptops to more than 140. This latest wave of laptops provides the perfect opportunity for users to upgrade, especially for the wider mid-range market. Given all of this, is NVDA stock worth adding to your portfolio?

Blink Charging Inc.

Blink is a tech company that owns and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services. Impressively, the company has deployed over 23,000 charging stations worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise over the next few years, the company has established key strategic partnerships to roll out adoption across the world. BLNK stock has been up by over 1,700% in the last year.

top tech stocks (BLNK stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

In May, the company announced that it acquired European EV charging operator Blue Corner. Blue Corner is based in Antwerp, Belgium, and has a portfolio of 7,071 charging ports and a robust European charging network. The acquisition will give Blink complete operational control of Blue Corner and its EV charging assets. Seeing how EVs enjoy a much higher market share in Europe, Blink will be able to capitalize on the European EV market. With this exciting development surrounding the company, will you watch BLNK stock?

Read More

Applovin Corp

Applovin is a mobile technology company that is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company has been instrumental in defining many of the most popular mobile apps and game studios in the last few years. Its technology leverages machine learning and predictive algorithms to help developers of all sizes market and monetize their apps. The company primarily does this through mobile advertising, marketing, and analytics.

best tech stocks (APP stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

On May 12, 2021, the company announced its first-quarter financials for 2021. Revenue for the quarter was up by 132% year-over-year to $604 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $131 million, increasing by 110% year-over-year. The company also provided a topline revenue of $2.70 billion for its fiscal 2021 outlook. This would represent a growth of approximately 83%. For these reasons, will you consider adding APP stock to your watchlist?

[Read More] Stocks To Watch This Week? 4 Entertainment Stocks To Know

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft is a multinational technology company. In essence, it develops and sells computer software, electronics, personal computers, and related services. The company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and Personal Computing.

top tech stocks to watch (MSFT stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Last month, it announced its third-quarter financials. Revenue for the quarter was $41.7 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Operating income was up by 31%, at $17 billion. Microsoft also posted a net income of $15.5 billion GAAP, an increase of 48% compared to a year earlier. These impressive figures could mean that digital adoption curves are not slowing down yet. The company has also been focusing on its cloud business and continues to expand its addressable market. All things considered, will you watch MSFT stock?

[Read More] Top Clean Energy Stocks Buy Now? 5 To Watch

Apple Inc.

When it comes to consumer tech, few can boast a reputation quite like Apple’s. Safe to say, the California-based company continues to dominate the consumer electronics industry today. From its market-leading iPhones to its extensive tech ecosystem, the company provides customers with a comprehensive user experience. Because of this, Apple has been and remains a household name. For investors, this would make AAPL stock a prime tech stock to watch right now. This would especially be the case seeing as the company’s shares have been trading sideways this year.

tech stocks to buy now (AAPL stock)
Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

As it stands, Apple posted yet another stellar quarter last month. In short, the company saw surges of 53% in total revenue and 110% in net income for the quarter. To investors’ delight, Apple also reported a 118% jump in earnings per share as well. Not to mention, the company also launched significant accessibility-focused software updates on its flagship operating system iOS last week. Through this update, Apple Store customers have access to on-demand sign language interpreters. By and large, Apple continues to fire on all cylinders, flexing its deep understanding of consumer trends. Given all of this, are you eyeing AAPL stock right now?

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s extreme volatility carried into the weekend as the world’s largest cryptocurrency continued to whipsaw investors with double-digit percentage moves.The digital token slumped as much as 13% Sunday, and traded 12.3% lower at $33,178 as of 10:19 a.m. in New York, holding below its 200-day moving average. A day earlier, Bitcoin had climbed more than 8% to move back above $38,000 following a tweet from Elon Musk.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits above 130, higher than the stock version has ever gotten in 30 years. Thirty-day historical volatility in the coin is about 100, some seven times more than the S&P 500 and surpassing the comparable measure in lumber futures, and an ETF designed to pay twice the daily return in crude oil.Investors in Bitcoin are experiencing one of its rockiest weeks ever after a string of negative headlines, with prices swinging as much as 30% in each direction Wednesday alone, when it fell as low as $30,016, the least since January. Even with the gyrations, Bitcoin is still up more than 250% in the past year.The turbulent stretch began after Musk said Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles, citing the coin’s intensive energy use. Another blow came Friday when China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks.“Bitcoin has two problems, ESG and decreasing reliance on China, both of which could take some time” Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.Other cryptocurrencies also slumped on Sunday, with Ethereum briefly trading below $1,900 and satirical token Dogecoin dropping more than 16%, according to Coinmarketcap.com.Read more: Musk Tweets He Supports Crypto in Battle Against Fiat CurrenciesThe latest warning from Beijing followed a statement earlier in the week disseminated by the People’s Bank of China that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept cryptocurrencies for payment.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners who use vast sums of computing power to verify transactions on the blockchain.“It is no surprise that governments are not inclined to give up their monetary monopolies. Throughout history, governments first regulate and then take ownership,” Deutsche Bank macro strategist Marion Laboure wrote in a May 20 report titled “Bitcoin: Trendy Is the Last Stage Before Tacky.” “As cryptocurrencies begin to seriously compete with regular currencies and fiat currencies, regulators and policymakers will crack down.”‘Higher Stakes’A mid-week report from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis showed over half of the $410 billion spent on acquiring current Bitcoin holdings occurred in the past 12 months. About $110 billion of that was spent on buying it at an average cost of less than $36,000 per coin. That means the vast majority of investments aren’t making a profit unless the coin trades at $36,000 or higher.“The stakes are much higher now than they were in the past,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, said in an email. “This week’s price fall means that a lot of investments are now held at a loss. This is going to be a serious test for recent investors, but so much is at stake now that there is the incentive and resources to address the problems in crypto that prevent it from becoming a mature asset.”Weekends tend to be particularly volatile for crypto assets which -- unlike most traditional assets -- trade around the clock every day of the week. Before this weekend, Bitcoin’s average swing on Saturdays and Sundays this year comes in at 5.14%.That type of volatility is owing to a few factors: Bitcoin’s held by relatively few people, meaning that price swings can be magnified during low-volume periods. And the market remains hugely fragmented with dozens of platforms operating under different standards. That means cryptocurrencies lack a centralized market structure akin to that of traditional assets.“When noise is accompanied by a huge amount of speculation and the noise can be interpreted negatively, you get these huge swings,” said Eric Green, chief investment officer of equity at Penn Capital. “What goes straight up is going to come down at some point.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show. Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives. In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders.

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in more than a month as the market considered the consequences of a potential nuclear deal that could lift U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude.WTI futures in New York fell 2.7% for the week, the worst performance since early April. Brent posted the largest weekly decline since March, amid the possible return of millions of barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market. President Hassan Rouhani this week said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted as part of any nuclear deal.“There’s concern about the additional slug of supply potentially coming from Iran,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The prospect of more Iranian supply has been a momentum killer.”Some analysts estimate Iran could return to pre-sanctions production of almost 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months. Iranian oil output has been rising this year and was about 2.4 million barrels a day last month, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.The key to whether the potential rise in Iranian output upsets global inventory drawdowns is how early the country re-enters the oil market, Michael Hsueh, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a note. While the third-quarter deficit stands at only 1.2 million barrels-a-day, the market is more equipped to handle the additional output the following quarter when that shortfall is likely larger, he wrote.“The most pressing question will be how much an early Iranian ramp-up could hurt third-quarter balances,” Hsueh wrote. “The schedule of the ramp-up will be principally a question of politics and negotiation,” as Iran’s supply “could be brought into the market before an actual increase in production.”Oil was also caught in a broader selloff this week in commodities and equities markets following concerns about inflation. Hedge funds cut their net bullish position in WTI and Brent for a second straight week, according to weekly ICE Futures Europe and CFTC futures and options data for four contracts.The streak of losses this week tested the borders of oil’s current trading range, with the benchmarks finding technical support after dipping to their lowest since April. Brent has been trading within a roughly $5 band over the last month, pulling back from $70 a barrel but prompting a round of buying the closer it got to $65.Prior to the implementation of sanctions, Iran was producing about 3.8 million barrels a day of crude. Only Iraq and Saudi Arabia’s output exceeds that amount within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. Still, Citigroup Inc. estimates overall global demand is strong enough to absorb any additional supply, including from Iran and that prices will continue to climb.Meanwhile, the prompt spread for Nymex gasoline futures moved into a marked contango on Friday, reflecting expectations that fuel markets may be oversupplied.“The gasoline spread threatening to switch to contango implies the gasoline market is oversupplied going into Memorial Day weekend, and that’s a negative price development,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “The inflation situation has also started to spook some people, with prices at the pump getting a little lofty.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s benchmark stock index advanced the most among Gulf peers as real estate shares extended gains.The Dubai Financial Market General Index rose as much as 1.7%, up for a fifth day in its longest winning streak since March. The sub-index tracking Dubai-based real estate shares climbed as much as 2.7% on Sunday, reaching the highest level since November 2019. Those shares are trading higher amid a residential property price rally Morgan Stanley sees lasting for years.Morgan Stanley Sees Dubai Property Rally Lasting for YearsVaccinations are “helping a lot the reopening theme from an investment case perspective,” particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Daman Investments in Dubai, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikdoms including Dubai, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally.“We’re still bullish, in terms of that theme, especially when we’re now talking about malls, real estate, airlines, logistics, so we’re still focusing on that,” he said.Meanwhile, gauges in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Egypt and Israel notched gains while those in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were little changed. Qatari and Omani shares declined.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ends little changedSaudi Marketing 1Q Profit 4.26M Riyals Vs. 8.12M Riyals Y/yDar Al Arkan 1Q Profit 28.5M Riyals Vs. 12.4M Riyals Y/yAlKhorayef 1Q Profit 26.9M RiyalsStock falls 5.4%, down most since MarchREAD: Saudi Bank Asset Growth Is at Lower Yields, CoR Trend UncertainThe Dubai Financial Market General Index climbs 1.3% to the highest level since Jan. 20Emaar Properties +2.7%; Dubai Islamic Bank +1.9%; Dubai Investments +3.1%CI Capital prefers Emaar Properties over its subsidiaries at current valuation as it offers “the most diversified exposure into all segments, including development, retail, and hospitality” as well as “the preferred play on the merger with Malls,” Sara Boutros and Marlene Milad write in a noteIn Abu Dhabi, the ADX General Index trades 0.4% higher, up to a fresh highFirst Abu Dhabi Bank +0.6%; Aldar +1.1%; Adnoc Distribution +1.9%Kuwait’s Premier Market ends 0.2% higher after falling for the past three sessionsAgility Public Warehousing pushes index up most, rising 1.4%ElSewedy rises as much as 9.2% in Cairo, the second biggest gainer by points among members of the EGX 30Company managed to increase its backlog slightly to Q1, and its gross profit surged 56% in the period, Prime Group’s analyst Dina Abdelbadie writes in a note“Thus, gross profit margin improved to 15.2% from 11.1%, thanks to higher volumes and prices in the wire & cable segment and higher prices of meters and transformers,” Abdelbadie (overweight) says, adding that the broker is positive on the stockMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies.The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at $49,100.The latest blow came when China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail Bitcoin mining and trading. The crypto market was already rattled earlier in the week by forced selling and possible U.S. tax consequences.“You must always proceed cautiously with China -- never get too bullish or bearish,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “We’ll have to see what the regulation brings. It’s one thing to say, it’s another to do.”The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin is down about 24% since last Friday, though it’s up from a Wednesday plunge to as low as $30,000. Other coins have slumped too -- Ether is down about 38% over the past seven sessions.Aside from China, experts say cryptocurrency has become an asset that investors hold longer term. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers compared crypto to gold as a safe haven asset.“Crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold,” Summers said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week.” “There’s a good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Still, he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.The sour stretch with Bitcoin started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday with a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, who require massive amounts of power and thus run afoul of the nation’s efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.“The new guidance issued from the regulatory agencies -- they’re taking it more seriously, they want more enforcement,” Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet, said in an interview Friday. “There’s talk about going after miners. The question is, can they catch all the miners?”China’s moves this week highlight the country’s continued desire to seek control over the notoriously volatile asset class. It’s something China would rather see regulated by the People’s Bank of China, market-watchers say.“It’s not really the mining issue that is the problem,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “They say they’re doing this as part of an effort to control risk-taking in their markets, but it’s really a signal that China is not going to be a big market for cryptos unless it’s a PBOC-controlled one.”In the meantime, volatility in Bitcoin is likely to stay elevated. The selloff Friday once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which to some chartists and technical analysts suggests it could trend lower still to around $30,000, where it found support earlier this week.This week’s swings have led to huge liquidations by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how just a few tweets can still upend the entire market. But even moreso, the past few days have renewed the regulatory threat on the crypto market.“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative monopolies over currency,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. In the U.S., the possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.(Adds Summers’s comments in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    China will crack down on bitcoin mining﻿, according to an announcement by the government's cabinet three days after regulators reiterated their ban of digital tokens in financial transactions, delivering a one-two punch that may further weigh on the cryptocurrency industry after triggering last week's global sell-off. The government will "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behaviour, and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual risks to the society", according to a statement by the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, the Chinese president's top representative on economic and financial matters. China is the world's largest cryptocurrency mining location, accounting for 65 per cent of the bitcoin hash rate, a unit of measure for the processing power used by the bitcoin network to verify transactions and mine new tokens of the cryptocurrency, according to estimates by Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The government, which has banned financial transactions of bitcoin and other tokens since 2019, had turned a blind eye towards the cryptocurrency mining farms in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan, Xinjiang and other mainland locations until now. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. "The wording of the statement did not leave much leeway for cryptocurrency mining," said Li Yi, chief research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics alt=Locations of the world's major cryptocurrency mining operations as of 2018. SCMP Graphics The latest statement, however, still stopped short of an outright ban on cryptocurrency mining. It also did not elaborate on the measures involved or scale of this crackdown. "We should expect the relevant departments, including law enforcement, to come up with detailed measures to ban bitcoin mining in the near future," Li said. Bitcoin prices fell as much as 20 per cent to US$33,550 overnight after the committee's statement on Friday, before modestly climbing back up to US$37,481. The price volatility of cryptocurrencies was recently exacerbated by comments from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, chief executive of electric car giant Tesla. The latest initiative against bitcoin mining has come after three Chinese state-backed financial associations jointly issued a warning about the risks stemming from volatile cryptocurrencies earlier this week. Some miners, however, appeared confident that Beijing's bark is louder than its bite, as cryptocurrencies were still being sold in the country as of Thursday. "When all mining activities are banned in China, it will be a turning point for the fate of bitcoin, as a large chunk of its processing power is taken out of the picture," research fellow Li said. The State Council committee's statement on Friday, according to Li, also highlighted the "green transformation of development", representing the central government's commitment to meet its clean energy and reduced carbon emission goals. Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of electricity to run the large computer server arrays needed to do the complex calculations required for cryptocurrency transactions, as well as for the air conditioning needed to cool these facilities. Bitcoin can still be bought in China after latest crackdown China's central bank has been promoting its own digital currency (CBDC). Not to be confused with cryptocurrencies, the digital yuan is a digitalised fiat money issued by the People's Bank of China, equivalent in value to the country's notes and coins. Chinese financial institutions, banned from handling transactions that involved cryptocurrencies, are embracing the digital yuan. Various local and regional governments in China have already been cracking down on cryptocurrency mining facilities. Earlier this week, China's northern region of Inner Mongolia - one of the major locations for cryptocurrency mining because of its low electricity prices - called for more comprehensive reporting of such enterprises to weed out power-consuming activities in the region. Inner Mongolia started suspending cryptocurrency mining operations in March. Mining bitcoin uses around 121.36 terawatt-hours a year, which is larger than the total energy used by Argentina, according to a recent report by Cambridge University. The heavy consumption of bitcoin mining clashes with China's vow to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least 65 per cent by 2030, relative to 2005 levels, and then achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. "When China made carbon neutrality a national strategy, the massive consumption of electricity from bitcoin mining, which does not bring any practical benefits to the country's economy like manufacturing and agricultural industries, will no longer be tolerated," Li said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

    As Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) prices collapsed this week, crypto investors have been left looking much like a deer in headlights. ETF flows for most of the six popular blockchain ETFs have largely remained stagnant even as crypto prices plummeted. Source: Shutterstock The indecision highlights a worrying truth: Bitcoin investors are shifting from an aggressive profit-seeking crowd to one that’s increasingly fearful of missing out. In March, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) – a proxy for institutional investor interest – saw its NAV premium flip from positive to negative. In their place, conservative investors have stepped in. On Wednesday, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) joined other wealth management teams in announcing plans to open crypto trading to high-net-worth clients. (Apparently, it’s better to let your customers lose money than losing it yourself). Meanwhile, forward-looking investors moved onto more technologically advanced cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) and Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD). Central banks have also announced plans to launch digital currencies of their own.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That makes a BTC recovery ever more unlikely. As Bitcoin’s age starts to show, its future has never looked wobblier. Bitcoin Prices: Fallacy of the $60,000 Price Target Bitcoin’s 30% slide this week highlighted a fact that experienced investors have long known: Bitcoin has no fundamental value. Talks about $60,000, $600,000 or $6 million price targets ring hollow because cryptocurrency is only worth how much your next-door neighbor is willing to pay. (Lucky are those living next to a Goldman Sachs office). The Top 7 Ways to Invest in Semiconductors Now The lack of a serious price target has long benefited Bitcoin holders. Influential investors like ARK Innovation’s Cathie Wood have long proclaimed $500,000 price targets without providing any deep rationale. Squint hard enough, and any value seems possible. The benefits, however, cuts both ways. Since 2020, Bitcoin prices have become more like a leveraged bet on investor confidence than on cryptocurrency adoption. According to data from Thompson Reuters, the cryptocurrency now has a 25% correlation with the S&P 500 and a 34% correlation with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The stock market’s 4% wobble last week sent crypto prices crashing a third. Ordinarily, investors might want to buy the dip. The stronger-than-expected post-Covid recovery led banks to revise stock projection upward. Bitcoin would presumably win too. But this time might be different. As experienced crypto investors have also long known, Bitcoin’s community is astonishingly status-quo. As other competitors continue to rise, Bitcoin will find itself falling ever further behind. The Bitcoin Protocol: Miner League Stakeholder-led cryptocurrencies like Ethereum have motored ahead. In November, the world’s No. 2 crypto joined Cardano and other “third-generation” coins in launching an energy-efficient proof-of-stake protocol. Rather than have miners waste energy on pointlessly complex calculations, PoS systems run on a system of approved validators. Energy savings can top 99.7% or more, and crypto watchers expect Ethereum to fully transition its blockchain to the PoS protocol by the end of the year. These improvements are possible because cryptocurrencies like Ethereum rely on a stakeholder-based voting system rather than a mining-based one. With enough support from the Ethereum Foundation and community, beneficial proposals can proceed without miner support. Centralized cryptocurrencies have found it even easier to push changes. Ripple controls 60% of all XRP, making amendments virtually effortless to pass. Bitcoin, on the other hand remains relatively stodgy because of a historical quirk in its development: BTC miners hold an outsized vote in protocol changes. Though miners only account for 10% of supply, the Bitcoin protocol doesn’t work on a democratic voting system. Instead, all proposed changes run through a similar process – miners must reach a consensus for any proposal to pass. While the system can prevent fraud and security issues, it also makes the cryptocurrency demonstrably hard to change. The Bitcoin community put this theory to test in 2017 when they launched a bid to increase the cryptocurrency’s block size limit. Only when 95% of miners accepted the change did the software upgrade pass. That makes a switch to an energy-efficient PoS system virtually impossible without a hard fork. No miner will willingly vote for a more energy-efficient system when it would render their billion-dollar investments in ASIC machinery worthless overnight. It’s a prisoner’s dilemma where stakeholders acting in self-interest poisons the cryptocurrency for both themselves and everyone else. Already, former Bitcoin champions like Tesla CEO Elon Musk have walked back support for the energy-burning cryptocurrency. More backlash could be on the way. Rearranging Deck Chairs on the U.S.S. Bitcoin That hasn’t stopped Bitcoin fans from giving up hope. In April, Niklas Nikolajsen, the founder of Swiss crypto broker Bitcoin Suisse, predicted that Bitcoin would eventually move to the energy-efficient PoS protocol. “I’m sure, once the technology is proven, that Bitcoin will adapt to it as well,” the entrepreneur noted in a German TV interview. In truth, Bitcoin’s technology has fallen so far behind that it might not matter. Today, the cryptocurrency can still only act as a medium of exchange, not a payment processor or commercial bank. It’s the banknotes of the cryptocurrency ecosystem rather than the pipes or pumps. As time moves on, this weakness could become Bitcoin price’s death knell. In its current state, the crypto’s limited functionality makes it vulnerable to competition from central bank-sponsored digital currencies. China’s e-Yuan project has already threatened Bitcoin’s viability in the People’s Republic. A digital dollar could eventually do the same in the U.S., threatening the entire value of Bitcoin’s $1 trillion market capitalization. Combating this involves using blockchain technologies for more than transactions alone. Projects like Ethereum have already moved into NFTs, creating electronic deeds for artwork and collectibles. Others like Celsius (CCC:CEL-USD) allow users to borrow and lend money much like a commercial bank. The latest addition to the industry – Internet Computer – promises to use decentralized networks for cloud computing and website hosting. Bitcoin, however, has fallen short. Its current projects focus on minor improvements to wallets and bug fixing rather than the sweeping changes it needs to keep up. There’s a good reason why early moving crypto investors have abandoned Bitcoin’s stodgy technology. You should, too, while you still can. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post As Bitcoin Prices Slide Below $40,000, Should You Buy the Dip or Sell? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

