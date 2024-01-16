5 Things You Should Be Buying at Dollar Tree in 2024

If you are all about saving money this year, you need to consider changing the way you shop. Many things can be purchased for significantly less at discount retailers compared to big box stores or their boutique counterparts. Items like cleaning supplies, beauty products, and things for your pets can be snagged at Dollar Tree for a fraction of the cost at another store or online.

YouTuber Sara Jane with Chic on the Cheap lists the “24 Things You Should Be Buying at Dollar Tree in 2024.” We followed her advice and selected the five best new products we think are worth their weight in the new year.

Here are the five Things You Should Be Buying at Dollar Tree in 2024, according to YouTuber Sara Jane.

Eco-Select Laundry Detergent Sheets

Price: $1.25 for 5 sheets

Stop paying big bucks for name-brand laundry detergent sheets when you can pay substantially less for a similar product. Sara Jane notes that while the Eco-Select Laundry Detergent Sheets at Dollar Tree have a “strong fragrance,” they are great for traveling and are a steal at $1.25. If you tear them in half, you can get a whopping 10 loads of laundry out of them. A comparable product on Amazon will cost you nearly double!

Slow-Feeder Dog Bowl

Price: $1.25 for 1 bowl

If you have a pup that inhales its food, you might want to consider a slow-feeder dog bowl from Dollar Tree. For only $1.25, Sara Jane recommends the grid-patterned feeder that will stop your canine from slurping down their dinner. When talking about new pet products at the low-cost retailer, Sara also mentions the cute cat toys that they have in stock but cautions that pet owners should supervise their pets during playtime to ensure they don’t accidentally choke on a part of the product.

Dr. Mollie Newton, founder of PetMeTwice, agreed that Dollar Tree has some great pet products for the price. She explained, “Dollar Tree often has a variety of pet toys that are surprisingly durable for the price, so I suggest purchasing some to start the year. Just be sure to pick toys appropriate for your pet’s size and chewing habits.”

“You can find basic grooming tools like brushes and combs as well– great for regular pet maintenance and can be as effective as more expensive brands,” she added. “While I’d recommend being selective with pet food, treats from Dollar Tree can be a good buy. Always check the ingredients to ensure they’re safe for your pet. Their food bowls are also a great deal – functional and easy to clean.”

Lemi-Shine Disinfecting Wipes

Price: $1.25 for 75 wipes

Sara Jane also recommends the Lemi-Shine Disinfecting Wipes from Dollar Tree. You’ll receive 75 for only $1.25. Clorox wipes will cost you $5.59 at Target for the same amount of product. Both are bleach-free and claim to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria.

Most money experts agree that cleaning products are a steal at Dollar Tree. You can truly find everything you need, from sponges and dish towels to soaps and sprays. The Chic on the Cheap founder said viewers should also check out Clean Life Scrub N’ Clean Double Action Cleaning Cloths. The cloths can be used wet or dry and are machine washable.

Cooking Concepts Kitchen Shears

Price: $1.25 for 1 pair of kitchen shears

If you are in need of a multi-functional kitchen utensil, Dollar Tree has you covered. Sara notes that the Cooking Concepts Kitchen Shears are a “heavier weight and have a stainless steel blade.” The best part about them is that they are dishwasher safe, a must for any busy parent or college student. They also come equipped with a jar and bottle opener. Most other kitchen shears will cost you between $10 and $25, so they are truly worth a shot.

Greeting Cards

Price: $1 for 1 card

Greeting cards have gotten outrageously expensive. A single card will run you around $5 at a big box retailer. Luckily, you can find a great, more cost-effective alternative at Dollar Tree. Sara Jane explains that the discount store has a “huge selection,” and each is only $1. Not only can the price not be beat, but you can find Hallmark cards for every occasion.

