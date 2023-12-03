5 Things To Consider Selling When You Have Kids

FatCamera / Getty Images

Before people have kids, they can’t imagine living like those who do — and they certainly can’t imagine living in their houses.

“I know,” said Hillary Swetz, a frugal living expert for families known as Homegrown Hillary to her online followers. “None of us want to be the people who transform from posh, educated adults into people who know every line from the ‘Paw Patrol’ theme song and have a living room filled with Montessori toys. But it happens to the best of us.”

The changes that come with parenthood are reflected in the homes of the formerly parentless — or at least they should be. When kids come along, some things just have to go. The good news is that every dollar you make from selling them will go to good use — after all, think of all the new stuff you’ll need to buy now that you’ve signed up for a financial commitment that runs at least 18 years.

Here are the top things you might want to sell when your family starts growing.

Anything Breakable and Valuable

If it’s fragile and expensive, there’s a good chance you’ll regret not having sold it right around the time your newborn baby becomes a mobile toddler.

“Getting rid of your breakable items now can save you the heartache of losing them through an accident later,” said Swetz. “And potentially save your kid from accidental injuries.”

That might include that accident-waiting-to-happen telescope on a tripod you haven’t used since the last eclipse, your crystal champagne flutes or the hand-blown glass vase that collects more dust than flowers.

“Delicate antiques can easily become broken playthings,” said home-based business maven Ianthe Mauro. “Selling them can help your cash flow and bring joy to a collector, keeping those breakable pieces out of harm’s way.”

Big, Bulky Furniture

Even if your baby is just an infant now, newborns don’t stay that way for long — and soon, your bundle of joy will be crowding you out with an ever-growing inventory of their own stuff.

“Let’s face it, kid gear can take up a ton of space,” said Swetz. “If you’re living in tight quarters, you’ll be grateful for every square foot.”

The easiest way to clear out some real estate is to part with big, cumbersome furniture — especially the kind that doubles as death traps.

“Guest bedroom decor and large bookshelves that are too big to store kids’ books are all great items to part with,” said Swetz. “This is especially true because if you don’t get rid of large pieces, you’ll have to attach furniture anchors to everything in case you end up with the next American Ninja Warrior who wants to climb everything and potentially get seriously hurt.”

The same goes for furniture with sharp edges that you’ll need to babyproof or any pieces that are breakable or challenging to clean.

Large, Rarely Used Exercise Equipment

Like tall, towering furniture, workout equipment that’s big, heavy, mechanical and/or goes mostly unused hogs up sorely needed space while also presenting a serious danger to curious kids milling about. Treadmills, exercise bikes, weight benches, racks, barbells and related equipment all fit the bill.

According to GymCrafter, yard sales and Craigslist are the worst places to sell workout gear and equipment. As for the best, even after all these years, the title still goes to eBay.

Valuable Items From Hobbies Gone By

Relics from phases that kept you busy in the past are ripe for the selling now that you have kids who will keep you busier than you could have ever imagined before.

The old Gibson from your days playing rhythm guitar in the band that hasn’t been a band for 10 years is a perfect candidate for an online listing, as is your old goalie equipment from your hockey days and the sprawling model train set that’s clogging up a third of your basement.

These and any other objects that once stoked your passion will surely have some degree of sentimental value — but their monetary value might hold the trump card. Do some research to find out what they’re worth, then see if your emotional connection holds up to the cash you might collect if you’re willing to let go.

Kid-Unfriendly Cars

Prices in the used market are falling, but inventory remains scant and now is still a good time to sell an old car — and if you bought one before you had kids, chances are good that you might have to.

Convertibles and two-seater coupes are among the last cars on the road that federal regulators don’t require to come equipped with the car seat-friendly LATCH system. But even if you’re not clinging to a Corvette or Dodge Viper, parenting experts and automotive pros alike suggest changing your car-buying criteria once you have children.

If your current ride doesn’t have rear-door child safety locks, rear-seat mirrors, easy-to-clean fabrics and, most importantly, a reputation for reliability, dependability and safety, then your kid deserves better than what’s in your driveway.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Things To Consider Selling When You Have Kids