5 things this Kitchen Editor is buying before Prime Day is over

What's in the Kitchen editor's cart this Prime Day?

As the Kitchen & Appliances Editor at Reviewed (and a mom of two), I'm always on the hunt for deals on kitchen appliances I've had my eye on, and things my kids need for summer and next school year—even more so when Prime Day rolls around.

The one thing I'm most excited to buy is the Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker. It rarely goes on sale, so this is an exciting day! Here's everything I've got in my cart today, and what I'm recommending to all my friends—and you.

1. Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker

The Moccamaster by Technivorm is the Reviewed-approved favorite for best drip coffee maker.

This coffee maker is the best drip coffee maker we've tested. It's simple, durable and produces a cup of coffee that's the closest to pour-over I've ever had from an automatic machine. On mornings when I don't have time for my typical pour-over routine, or I need to make a pot of coffee for guests, the Moccamaster brews excellent coffee quickly, and keeps hot for up to an hour.

$240 at Amazon (Save $119)

2. Kids' lunch boxes

Stock up on bento boxes for kids during Prime Day sales.

Even though it feels like summer just started, the school year is not that far off. I'm taking advantage of Prime Day sales to stock up on lunch boxes for my kids. These kids' bento boxes are a favorite in our house.

The truly spill-proof Munchkin Lunch Bento is easy for my little one to open and holds a full sandwich in one of its five compartments. Plus, it comes with stainless steel utensils for things like for pasta or yogurt.

My older son loves the Bentgo Kids Prints 5-Compartment Lunch Box for its fun pattern, and the Bentgo Chill Lunch Box, with its frozen insert, for keeping his lunch cool until it's time to eat. These are the ones I'm stocking up on today so we have plenty when back-to-school time sneaks up on us.

$23.99 at Amazon (Save $16)

$30 at Amazon (Save $10)

3. The Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 makes a great kitchen sous chef.

It may seem odd for the Kitchen Editor to be recommending a tech gadget but, trust me, it's still all about the kitchen. When our Smart Home Editor reviewed the Echo Show 10 and wrote that it can be my new sous chef, I was sold.

We've long had a 1st-gen Echo Show in our kitchen, so it's definitely time for an upgrade. I'm excited about its ability to pivot and follow me as I move around the kitchen, whether I'm cooking a recipe or chatting on a video call. The embedded camera is also great for checking up on the house when we're not home (or spying on the kids when I'm not in the room).

$163 at Amazon (Save $87)

4. The Nutr milk maker

The Nutr makes small batches of oat and nut milk, and is on sale today.

I've fallen in love with oat milk over the past couple of years, but with rising grocery prices and an eye on waste reduction, I'd like to try my hand at making my own. I've been keeping my eye on the Nutr automatic nut milk maker ever since our Kitchen & Cooking Editor reviewed it and declared it her choice for the best nut milk maker.

Beyond oats, the Nutr can make milk from all types of nuts as well as coconut. It's self-cleaning and on sale for a great price.

$135 at Amazon (Save $54)

5. The Ninja Foodi

The Ninja Foodi is a great deal this Prime Day.

This is the appliance I always recommend to anyone who doesn't already have one, especially when it's on sale ($100 off today!). I use mine on a weekly basis to cook multi-component meals for my family in half the time it would take if I didn't have a Ninja Foodi.

Roasting salmon and broccoli together in one pot, with both done to perfection in the same amount of time, is my favorite way to use it. I love that I can layer in pasta, veggies and proteins and they cook quickly, rather than having to set up a slow cooker before work—although the Foodi does also have a Slow Cook function, along with Pressure Cook, Steam Cook, combination cooking, and a multitude of others.

Today is the day to take advantage of the sale price on our favorite muti-cooker and put the Ninja Foodi to work in your kitchen.

$250 at Amazon (Save $100)

