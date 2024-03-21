5 things to do this weekend in Anchorage

Mar. 21—We may still be in the midst of March, but it feels like spring is here. While we are entering shoulder season, there aren't too many outdoor events happening. But there is plenty indoors this weekend, including expos and shows. Here's a look at a few of the highlights.

Dumb History

7 p.m. Friday; Rage City Vintage, 3400 Spenard Rd.

The next installment of the "comedy series for scholars, dropouts, and teacher's pets" arrives Friday. It includes a variety of historical topics and features comedians Matt Burgoon, Ethan Giles, Katelyn Owens, Ben Peterson, Derek Reed and Kass Smiley. Tickets are $15.

Barbra Lica

7:30 p.m. Friday; Discovery Theatre, 621 West 6th Ave.

Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Barbra Lica comes to Anchorage, bringing her brand of music merging jazz, pop and folk. Tickets start at $47.50.

Mother Goose on the Loose

7 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m./7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Presented by TBA Theatre, this show features Mother Goose acting as tour guide through many of her favorite nursery rhymes. Tickets are $21 and $16 for youth 18 and under.

All Alaska Reptile & Exotics Expo

11 a.m. Saturday; West High, 1700 Hillcrest Dr.

The All Alaska Reptile & Exotics Expo brings together local breeders, rescues, suppliers and veterinarians. It's a chance to check out exhibits and vendors, talk to experts and engage with interactive experiences. Plus there's a market and plenty of family-friendly activities. Tickets are $7.

Spring Garden Conference and Expo

5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday; Dena'ina Civic & Convention Center, 600 W 7th Ave.

This year's conference is a chance to hear gardening experts a variety of topics, "from from DIY fertilizers and native species propagation to organic art and urban agriculture." There will be over 30 vendors and conference registration includes free validated parking. Passes for both days are $160 for Alaska Botanical Garden members and $175 for nonmembers.