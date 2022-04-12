U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.00
    -21.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -128.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,927.00
    -73.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.00
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.41
    +2.12 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    +12.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.36 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    +0.0670 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3021
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4500
    +0.0650 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,573.21
    -2,431.14 (-5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.45
    -61.72 (-6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,455.97
    -365.55 (-1.36%)
     

5 tips that will help you improve your personal finances

Julian Tabares
·3 min read
<span class="copyright">DRAKULA IMAGES | Getty Images</span>
DRAKULA IMAGES | Getty Images

As entrepreneurs we must fulfill several tasks, be aware of all work situations, daily news, news, etc., and not to say, our personal life is also there. An entrepreneur must be multifunctional , you almost never have a break and more when you are starting your business.

It is very common that at this point we are withdrawing from our personal account to build the future of the company we are creating, although our pocket is financing such a long-awaited project, we must have a clean management of our personal finances.

Today we want to let you know five tips that will surely help you secure your personal finances and that you do not drown in debt, stress and that everything comes to the abandonment of responsibilities at home.

1) Educate yourself

You should start learning about personal finances, create more knowledge about this topic, this is the best way to create confidence to correctly manage your money and have a deposit that will get you out of trouble.

2) Check your credit status regularly

You must know your credit history and always keep it in mind, this is a file that talks about you and how you manage money. Basically this tells lenders how risky you are and based on this they make decisions to give you a loan or not.

Make your credit history implacable, this will give a good image of you and in the future it can save you or your business.

3) Create a budget

Make a plan, a budget of your finances, this will help you monitor your monthly income and expenses, you can help yourself with digital tools such as apps or go back to the old school with an Excel document. Make sure you're not spending more than you earn and that you can save to meet your goals.

4) Pay your debts

Set yourself the goal of paying your debts as soon as possible, start by creating a list of all your debts, include a current advance of your income, the minimum payment you must make monthly and the interest rate of the house debt. After having all this information ready, determine how much money you can add to your debt payments.

It is worth doing research on strategies to reduce debt and it is important that you have savings for emergencies.

5) Build your savings plan

It is important that you have that joker as a plan B, set yourself the goal of saving for a year, start investing in something that will later return your savings with a little more money. There are so many strategies to secure our money, you just have to find the one that best suits you and your needs.

You already know 5 effective strategies to make good use of your personal finances and I advise you to try, as far as possible, to separate your personal account from your business account.

(We thank SoyEmprendedor for providing us with this text).

