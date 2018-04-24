5 tips for spring-cleaning your gadgets

Despite the fact that the mercury is still hovering around “way too cold,” we’re well into spring. And while you might still be bundling up when you leave the house in the morning, now’s as good a time as any to get into spring cleaning mode.

But since yard work or airing out your apartment might not be an option because, again, it’s still obnoxiously cold outside, your best bet is to start with the gadgets you use every day.

Yes, like your home, devices like your smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, and even your smartwatch deserve a good sprucing up every once in a while. Whether it’s clearing out unused apps, backing up your files online or reformatting your device and starting fresh, tidying up your hardware can improve its performance and free up much-needed space.

So, grab your favorite gadget and let’s start cleaning.

Delete those old apps

The winter months are long and brutal. You spend all of your time huddled on your couch with your favorite blanket, and only dare leave your home to go to work or buy essential supplies like peppermint schnapps and individually wrapped slices of American cheese.

All of that means you probably spent more time on your phone downloading new apps to pass the time than you did outdoors in the last four months.

Delete your unused apps. More

But with the warmer months nearing, now’s the best time to get rid of all of those apps you swore you’d use, but never do. I’m talking about the apps for video services you used once, apps for organizing your finances that you got halfway through signing up for before quitting or apps for the gym you swore you were going to join after the new year.

Now they’re just sitting there, on your phone, tablet or computer, taking up space. So get rid of them. Clear them out and free up some space on your devices. Remember, you can always re-download them if you want.

Backup and delete your photos

We take a stunning number of photos and videos on our smartphones, and if you’re a parent in your 50s, with your tablet. Unfortunately, all of those selfies and accidental selfies take up a ton of space on your devices. Videos in particular will chew through your storage in no time if you don’t exercise some restraint and decide not to shoot a new video every time your puppy yawns.

Save your photos in the cloud, so you can clear up space on your smartphone, tablet or computer. More

But you can’t just delete your photos and videos. They’re memories you want to keep forever. Thankfully, you can do both. Set up a cloud storage account with the provider of your choice, whether that’s Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Dropbox (DBX) or some other offering, and send all of your pics and videos to the cloud.

Once you’re sure they’re stored online, you can delete them from your device, which should free up a plenty of space for you to capture even more ridiculous images you’d otherwise never take if you didn’t have a super computer in your pocket at all times.

Just make sure you never forget your cloud storage username and password, since doing so could mean losing your pictures entirely.

Reformat your device

OK, this one might be a bit on the extreme side, and a bit difficult for the less technically inclined, but reformatting your device, whether it’s your smartphone or computer, is a great way to essentially bleach your gadget’s storage and bring it back to its factory settings.

