5 top-rated chest freezers that can help store more food

5 top-rated chest freezers so you can store more food

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Prices on just about everything are beginning to soar right now, which means it’s a good time to stock up on food until things settle down and prices begin to drop again.

►Trend Madness: Vote for your favorite style trends in Reviewed’s March Madness style bracket

While there are lots of different ways to keep food costs low, buying frozen foods is a good strategy. Not only can many foods last up to a year when properly frozen, you’ll also have access to more and different kinds of food than if you bought only shelf-stable foods like rice or grains.

Not enough freezer space? Don’t worry! Here are five top-rated ice chests to ensure you have enough room for a stockpiled smorgasbord.

Midea MRC070S0AWW Chest Freezer

The Midea MRC070S0AWW has had almost 8,000 reviews and is still rated very highly.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, 7,706 reviews

Storage Capacity: 3.5, 5, and 7 cubic feet

Dimensions: 33.5” x 32.1" X 21. 7" (H x W x D)

Finish: White

The Midea MRC070S0AWW is one of the most highly reviewed chest freezers on Amazon, managing to average 4.6 out of 5 stars after almost 8,000 reviews.

Those who love this unit are happy with the amount of storage it offers and pleased with its quiet operation. One reviewer notes that it doesn’t give off any heat, unlike their previous chest freezer.

The MRC070S0AWW has a traditional design, with a pocket handle at its front, external temperature controls, and a drain spout. Inside, it has a single wire basket to help keep smaller items from getting buried.

When it comes to temperature ranges, the MRC070S0AWW is all freezer all the time, with a temperature range of -28°F to -12°F.

Koolatron KTCF99

While the Koolatron KTCF99 doesn't have as many size options as other chest freezers we saw, it's one of the higher-rated options available.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, 2,024 reviews

Story continues

Storage Capacity: 3.5 cubic feet

Dimensions: 33.25” x 22.25” x 20.75” (H x W x D)

Finish: White

While it doesn’t come with all of the size options of some of the other chest freezers on this list, the Koolatron KTCF99 is well-loved by its owners regardless, earning an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars across 2,024 reviews. Those who love their KTCF99 enjoy how much space it offers for its small size.

The KTCF99 does have a wider temperature range than many of the chest freezers we’ve seen, allowing you to set temperatures anywhere between -11.2°F and 32°F.

Otherwise, the KTCF99 doesn’t stray far from the formula, with a pocket handle, external temperature controls, and a drainage spout. Inside is a single wire bin, which can be repositioned along the top edge.

Get the Koolatron KTCF99 3.5-cubic-foot chest freezer at Amazon for $292.49

Northair BD-100B-E

The 7-cubic-foot Northair BD-100B-E comes with four wire bins for additional help with organizing your space.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars, 876 reviews

Storage Capacity: 3.5 and 7 cubic feet

Dimensions: 32.9” x 21.8” x 35.4” (H x W x D)

Finish: Red, black, white

If you want a bit more storage, the Northair BD-100B-E may be a good choice. This chest freezer features a typical design, but comes with more wire bins to help you organize everything easier. The 3.5-cubic-foot model comes with two bins, and the 7-cubic-foot model comes with four, which allow you to set up an entire separate layer across the top of the freezer.

This chest freezer doesn’t offer quite the granularity of temperatures as some other units on this list, but it can hit freezing just fine with its temperature range that spans -40°F to 14°F.

Those who love their BD-100B-E cite its large amount of storage space, like that it comes with multiple bins, and like its quiet, 38dB operation levels.

Kismile KM-D68210 chest freezer

The Kismile KM-D68210 has two different available sizes and three different finishes.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, 451 reviews

Storage Capacity: 5 and 7 cubic feet

Dimensions: 33.46” x 35.63” x 21.65” (H x W x D)

Finish: Red, black, white

The Kismile KM-D68210 chest freezer comes highly recommended by its owners, who voice overwhelming happiness with the large storage capacity, which is listed as 7 cubic feet. The reviews are chock full of individuals boasting about all the different items they could fit inside.

This chest freezer has a simple design. From the outside, its only two features are its pocket handles around the edge of the lid and temperature controls, which are located on the lower right corner of the front of the machine, providing easy access even when the freezer is completely full. The temperature controls provide a range of -7.6°F to 6.8°F. Rounding out the external features is a pour spout along its bottom edge, for easy drainage and cleaning.

Opening the lid reveals a single large internal bin with a small wire basket that hangs down off to the side and can slide along the top of the freezer, keeping smaller items within easy reach.

KEG ‎CH-FR chest freezer

Many owners of the KEG ‎CH-FR appreciated its storage capacity and quiet operation.

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars, 118 reviews

Storage Capacity: 7 cubic feet

Dimensions: 33.46” x 21.65” x 33.46” (H x W x D)

Finish: White

This is another 7-cubic-foot freezer that’s very popular on Amazon. The KEG ‎CH-FR chest freezer is another no-frills chest freezer with pocket handles, external temperature controls, and a drainage spigot. Inside the freezer, you’ll find a single, small wire basket hanging over its large internal bin.

This chest freezer might be better for those looking for a bit more control over temperatures, as the ‎CH-FR boasts a slightly wider temperature range than some of its competitors: -13°F to 17.6°F.

Those who love their ‎CH-FR mainly focus on praising its larger-than-expected internal capacity. Some users are also pleasantly surprised with its quiet operation, which they have listed as 38dB. For context, a quiet library is said to be about 40dB.

Get the KEG ‎CH-FR chest freezer at Amazon for $395

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 5 top-rated chest freezers that can help store more food