These 5 Topeka restaurants and hotels failed December food safety and lodging inspections

Kansas food safety and lodging inspectors found several Topeka establishments to be out of compliance with state law in December.

Kansas law delegates to the Kansas Department of Agriculture the authority to regulate food establishments, food processing plants and lodging establishments. Violations — particularly priority violations linked to causes of foodborne illness — can lead to various consequences, including the immediate closure of an establishment.

Kansas Department of Agriculture records show that while most Topeka service establishments passed inspections in December with either no violations or no serious ones, several failed. Most inspections were routine, but inspectors also visited after complaints, for licensing, follow-ups and other reasons.

Five Topeka food and lodging establishments were out of compliance with state law when Kansas inspectors visited in December.

Out-of-compliance food establishments in Topeka

The following establishments were listed as out of compliance with state law after inspections in December.

Courtyard Topeka at 2033 S.W. Wanamaker.

The establishment was out of compliance after a Dec. 14 routine inspection that found four violations and a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection that found two violations.

During the follow-up, inspectors found cooked grilled chicken, an open package of quinoa and commercial roasted tomatoes were all held past their discard date. Additionally, the ware washing sink hot water was not getting hot enough, so their temporary solution was to heat water on the grill when needed.

At the earlier inspection, inspectors noted quinoa and hummus in a cooler that wasn't keeping the food cool enough, as well as garlic and oil sitting on the counter, which was also past its discard date. All those items were thrown away. The inspector also noted a violation with the food thermometer and the hot water issue.

Another follow-up inspection was scheduled for April 4.

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3211 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The Dec. 27 routine inspection found two violations. One was for an apparent leak from the vent of the soda fountain machine carbonator tank, and the other was for a water leak from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the service mop sink.

Story continues

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Jan. 6.

Days Inn By Wyndham at 1510 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The Dec. 21 lodging inspection for a modified complaint found three violations.

Two doors to the outside didn't lock, allowing them to be opened from the outside.

Room No. 103 had "blood spots on the wall by the sink" and "spider webs with dead spider carcasses on the wall. This condition also exists on the walls throughout the facility."

A follow-up inspection was scheduled for Jan. 24.

Zoila's Cafe at 1000 S.E. Sixth Ave.

The Dec. 12 routine inspection found seven violations.

There was a potential for cross contamination because four cases of raw eggs were being stored above bags of shredded cheese and bottles of soda. The eggs were moved to the bottom shelf while the cheese and pop were moved above the eggs.

On a countertop, three eggs were thrown away because they hadn't been kept cool. Also thrown out were puerco para, salsa rojo and champurrado that had been held past the discard dates, which were all in November.

Three bags of cooked chorizo didn't have date marks. Neither did an opened can of whipped topping.

The food thermometer did not work; its batteries were dead.

The hand washing sink was unusable because there was a bag of mandarin oranges, a loaf of French bread and a bottle of water in the sink. Those items were moved.

The cafe was back in compliance after a Dec. 27 follow-up inspection.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 1421 S.W. Ashworth Place.

The Dec. 4 joint inspection found six violations.

There was a tub of butter on a counter that wasn't being refrigerated.

A dishwasher didn't wash his hands between handling dirty dishes and clean dishes until after being asked for a second time to wash his hands. The ware washing sink's hot water was not hot enough, though the restaurant primarily uses a dishwashing machine. Several "clean" plates at the grill line were not actually clean, and neither were some pans and utensils that had dried food debris on them.

The sink in the men's restroom was not getting hot water either, and the dip wells for in-use utensils also was not hot enough.

The restaurant was back in compliance after a Dec. 15 follow-up inspection.

Inspections found these Topeka establishments were in compliance

The following service establishments were in compliance when inspectors visited in December with either no violations or only relatively minor ones.

Kiku Japanese Steakhouse at 5331 S.W. 22nd Place.

Silver Lake Restaurant at 207 Railroad Ave. in Silver Lake.

Deportes Y Mas at 1517 S.E. Sixth Ave.

Dillons at 2010 S.E. 29th St.

East Quick Stop at 3100 S.E. Sixth St.

Prize Package Inc. at 1420 S.E. Sixth Ave.

Family Service and Guidance Center at 327 S.W. Frazier Ave.

Mexicali Restaurant at 2107 S.E. California Ave.

Mi Pueblito Meat Market at 621 S.E. Swygart St.

Pizza Hut at 2007 S.E. 29th St.

29th Street Gas N Shop at 1611 S.E. 29th St.

Burger King at 1800 S.W. 10th St.

Sonic Drive In at 3721 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Freddy's Frozen Custard at 2135 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Snowfruit 87 at Dillons at 5311 S.W. 22nd Place.

Walmart at 2630 California Ave.

Crawl Dad's Mobile Grill at 3508 S.E. Eighth St.

Dialogue Coffee House at 6800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Dunkin' at 1500 S.W. Sixth Ave.

Over The Top Sandwich and Deli at 1850 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Over The Top Sandwich and Deli at 7645 N.W. Wilson Road.

Pizagels Pizza & Bakery at 2830 S.W. Fairlawn.

The Shack at 2842 S.E. 29th St.

Sleep Inn & Suites at 1024 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Sweetzz at 3508 S.W. Eighth St.

Wok & Grill at 400 S.W. 29th Street, Suite U.

Cryster Asian Diner at 4731 N.W. Hunters Ridge Circle, Suite A.

The Blue Moose at 3030 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Plaza Inn Hotel at 3810 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Townsite Cafe at 120 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 3-136.

Hampton Inn at 1515 S.W. Arrowhead Road.

Juli's Coffee and Bistro at 911 S. Kansas Ave.

Sonic Drive In at 636 N.W. US-24 highway.

Spawn Inn at 733 S. Kansas Ave.

Terry's Bar and Grill at 522 S.W. Sixth Ave.

Tuptim Thai Restaurant at 220 S.W. 29th St.

Jersey Mikes Subs at 2121 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Suite 115.

Pizza Parlor at 1401 N.E. Seward Ave.

The Steam Engine at 5660 S.W. 29th St.

Taqueria El Tejon at 1509 S.E. 10th Ave.

Topeka Collegiate School at 2200 S.E. Eveningside Drive.

John's Food Center at 5812 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Lattes and Lace at 1616 S.E. 43rd Terrace.

McDonald's at 3117 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Walmart at 1501 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Kononia Touch at 3437 S.W. Oakley Ave.

One More Please at 501 N.W. Lyman Road.

Spangles at 440 S.W. 29th St.

Fujisan Franchising Corp. inside Sam's Club at 1401 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Jason Alatidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas restaurant and lodging inspectors cite 5 Topeka locations