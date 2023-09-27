5 UAW members hit by vehicle in Michigan while striking

Police said five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike were hit by a vehicle Wednesday leaving a General Motors plant located outside Flint, Michigan. The striking workers suffered minor injuries and two of the five people hit by the vehicle were taken to a local hospital, according to a UAW official.

Chief Matthew Bade of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, Michigan said that the workers were blocking a driveway, and an employee was trying to leave the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek when the collision occurred.

Bade said the employee who hit strikers has not been located and that they drove through the picket line to leave the plant.

GM spokesperson Jack Crawley issued a statement saying the company is committed to the health and safety of all employees. "Plant leadership is working closely with local authorities to investigate and understand what happened," the statement said.

UAW Region 1-D President Steve Dawes told The Flint Journal that the incident was "uncalled for."

Dawes continued, "These people are out here, you know these are my membership, and they're out here doing a peaceful, legal demonstration."

UAW on strike

The Flint Processing Center is one of 38 locations where workers have walked off the job to strike for a better contract with three major Detroit automakers (GM, Ford and Stellantis).

Last week, UAW President Shawn Fain said an additional 5,625 workers across 20 states for both automakers would walk off the job, adding to the near 13,000 already on strike. In Michigan, the UAW is striking at Stellantis and GM sites in Pontiac, Willow Run, Ypsilanti, Swartz Creek, Burton, Belleville, Lansing, Center Line, Marysville, Warren, Auburn Hills and Romulus.

Workers on strike are picketing for the following list of demands:

◾ Eliminating wage tiers.

◾ A 40% wage increase over the life of the contract. The 40% signifies the increase in CEO salaries.

◾ Restoring the cost-of-living allowance adjustments to counteract inflation.

◾ Defined benefit pension for all workers.

◾ The right to strike over plant closures.

◾ A reduced work week and more paid time off.

◾ Limiting the use of temporary workers.

◾ Increased benefits to current retirees.

Joe Biden joins striking workers

The same day as the incident at the Flint Processing Center, President Biden joined striking workers on the picket line at a General Motor redistribution center in Michigan. Biden told workers that they deserve more of a share of the profits from Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis. It marked the first time a sitting president has joined a picket line of workers on strike in the middle of a labor dispute.

“Folks, stick with it because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits," Biden said. "Let's get back what we lost, OK? If we can save them, then it's about time for them to step up for us."

How many people are members of the UAW?

UAW membership had fluctuated over the past 15 years, but is not nearly as high as historic membership levels. Nearly two decades ago, the UAW had more than 650,000 members. Its peak was 1.5 million in 1979.

In the past 10 years, union membership peaked in 2017 at 430,871 members and has slowly declined since.

