5 Underrated Kirkland Products That Are Totally Worth It





Image source: Upsplash/The Motley Fool

Costco's Kirkland Signature products are legendary for their quality, price, and taste. Few people would argue that Kirkland Signature products are inferior to other generic brands (unless you're talking with a fanatic of Member's Mark, Sam's Club's own private label, in which case the argument could get heated).

Nonetheless, many Kirkland Signature products get more fanfare than others, leaving some great deals relatively undiscovered in Costco's stores. So, if you're looking for something new at Costco, here are five underrated products that are totally worth trying.

1. Peanut butter pretzels

Price: $11.99

Let's start things off right. And by that, I mean with a 55-ounce jug of peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets. If you haven't tried these, beware -- It will quietly become a necessity in your grocery budget. Although you can find cheaper peanut butter pretzels at Trader Joe's ($2.49 for 16 ounces), the Kirkland nuggets are bigger, while Trader Joe's version is slimmer and has more pretzel than peanut butter.

2. Shelled pistachios

Price: $16.99

These have been one of my go-to Kirkland Signature snacks for a long time. The price is almost unbeatable -- $16.99 for 1.5 pounds -- and you get only the nutmeat, too, not the shell. The per-ounce price is about $0.71, which is cheaper than Walmart's Great Value pistachios ($0.83), my former go-to for cheap shelled pistachios.

3. Ancient grain granola

Price: $10.49

At our house, we go through a lot of granola. We put it in yogurt parfaits, splash in some milk and eat it like cereal, or just snack on it out of the bag. The Kirkland Signature Ancient Grains is one of the tastier granolas. It's not overly sweet, doesn't have weird flavors added to it (like pumpkin spice -- yuck), and weighs over two pounds. Pair it with some Kirkland Signature milk or honey for a good breakfast.

4. Organic Roasted Seaweed

Price: $12.49

If you like seaweed as a snack, Costco can supply the delicacy at a good price. The Kirkland Signature Organic Seaweed has 10 individual packs of sesame-flavored seaweed. At $12.49, you're paying roughly $2.08 per ounce, which is a lot cheaper than Walmart's best offering (about $7.66 per ounce).

5. Sparkling Water

Price: $10.99

Sparkling water is a healthy substitute for soda, but it can be pricey. Since the fizz starts evaporating soon after opening, it's not always worth buying sparkling water in large bottles either. Luckily, Costco sells sparkling water as a pack of 35 cans, which is one of the lowest per-can prices you'll find. At $0.31 per can, you'll pay a lower price than most La Croix packs at Walmart (about $0.39 per can)

Story continues

Keep in mind that buying Kirkland Signature products isn't a risky venture. If you don't like it, rest assured Costco's generous return policy will likely refund the purchase to your credit card without many questions. That might be good for products you've never tried before -- like seaweed -- or others that go bad before you even have a chance to dig in.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

5 Underrated Kirkland Products That Are Totally Worth It was originally published by The Motley Fool