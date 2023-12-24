5 Used Family Vehicles That Aren’t Worth the Money — And 5 That Are

Berki Alin / iStock.com

New car prices are causing many people, especially families, to purchase used vehicles.

After all, cars used to transport young children will inevitably become messy, stained and heavily worn in. Many families see no purpose in purchasing a brand-new vehicle, only for the car to look like a heavily used car within a handful of years.

So, what cars are the best bang for your buck?

Here are some of the worst used family vehicles that are not worth your money — and this list may surprise you. Here are the 5 best family cars that will serve you well.

These Cars Aren’t Worth It

When looking to purchase a vehicle, safety should come first. These models of popular family cars have historically done poorly on crash tests and are ones potential car buyers should be looking to avoid.

Mazda CX-9

To start this list, the Mazda CX-9 is one specific make from automotive maker Mazda that should be skipped when considering a new car.

“The Mazda CX-9 is one to avoid,” said Compare.com, a website helping users with car insurance-related inquiries. “This car scored at the bottom of its class in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) crash test.”

Alternatively, the CX-5, the compact SUV alternative to the CX-9, fares much better in safety tests and is a better pick. When considering a Mazda, check out the CX-5 instead of the CX-9 for a safer ride.

Honda Fit

Due to its small size — a compact sedan similar in build to a Fiat — the Honda Fit is unsuitable for those with families.

“The Honda Fit does poorly in crash tests and certainly suffers for being small when paired against larger vehicles,” Compare.com said. “Most parents also find it too small to haul kids.”

Sports gear, instruments, and equipment for camping trips will need help fitting into the Honda Fit’s trunk space.

One more thing to consider is the ease of installing car seats. Installing a car seat in a small car like the Fit can be uncomfortable and time-consuming.

Toyota Sienna

Speaking of installing car seats, ease of car seat installation is an essential component of what makes a car worth it for families.

LATCH is a system that allows for a simple car seat installation process implemented in many vehicles bought by families. This child safety innovation provides easy, quick and safe car seat installation.

“If you’ve got kids still in safety seats, you want to take advantage of LATCH’s safety perks – but you’ll have to look elsewhere,” Compare.com said.

Surprisingly, the Toyota Sienna, Toyota’s iconic family minivan, needs to rate better when it comes to car seat installation. Look elsewhere if you feel a minivan is right for you and your family.

Dodge Journey

Though a popular car for many families, the Dodge Journey does not do well in the safety department.

“Dodge Journey got the lowest rating of “poor” for an overall score in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s toughest crash test,” said USA Today.

This SUV should be a pass for your family — for similar vehicles in shape and size, check out the Ford Flex instead.

Corvette

Sports cars are a no-go for taking the kids to soccer games, dance lessons and the local shopping mall.

“This advice goes for basically all sports cars – they aren’t designed for safety and you can tell from the insurance premiums,” Compare.com said. “Car insurance for sports cars is pricey and babies cost enough without tacking on extra costs for driving them around in a dangerous vanity vehicle.”

Corvettes have never been advertised as “family cars,” Corvette knows well that families are not their target demographic.

Sports cars are a better purchase when the children are out of the house or old enough to drive around. Adding to those high insurance costs, purchasing a sports car is not smart.

Plenty of other more practical vehicles are perfect for driving the kids around.

Try These Cars Instead

Regarding the best-used cars, Japanese manufacturers are known for producing vehicles with long, reliable automobiles that can traverse all sorts of terrain and fulfill many purposes.

These cars can often drive over a hundred thousand miles with ease. Additionally, they’re generally known as safe vehicles.

Compiled are SUVs and minivans from Japanese automakers that can seamlessly fit into a family’s lifestyle.

Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey, Honda’s flagship minivan, is a spacious car that can serve many purposes for a family.

“An excellent rear-seat entertainment system gives the Honda Odyssey plenty of family road-trip and daily duty appeal,” said Kelley Blue Book.

This car can keep the kids entertained for hours on cross-country road trips.

Toyota Highlander

Toyota’s Highlander, a large SUV, could be a good fit for those who do not see themselves in a minivan.

“Refined, comfortable, and spacious, the Highlander’s three rows of seats fit up to eight occupants, and there’s lots of handy storage throughout the cabin, including a massive center console box,” Kelley Blue Book said.

Large families may enjoy the eight-person seating and vast amount of storage. The Highlander is great for long-haul trips; children will feel comfortable in the spacious backseats.

Honda Pilot

Honda’s response to the Highlander is the Honda Pilot.

“[The] Honda Pilot is another great minivan alternative,” Kelley Blue Book said. “It has seating for eight, a spacious cabin amenable to cargo and passengers, and a strong base feature set.”

The Pilot is interchangeable with the Highlander, and both are great cars — it is up to you to decide if you are a Honda or a Toyota person.

Subaru Outback

The only Subaru on this list, the Outback, with its easy, smooth drive and safety features, makes it a great car for families.

“The Outback has a great driving position, lots of ground clearance, and standard AWD, yet its lower overall height makes for easy entry and exit and easy loading of the voluminous cargo area,” Kelley Blue Book said.

Perfect for long-haul trips, the Subaru Outback is an outstanding vehicle that provides simple loading and unloading — including putting kids into car seats.

Toyota RAV4

The final car on this list is the RAV4, an SUV smaller than the Highlander.

“Honda and Toyota build some of the best values in the automotive world, with a definite focus on the family segment,” Kelley Blue Book said. “The Toyota RAV4 is no exception, with a practical, spacious interior complemented by a comfortable ride.”

It is no wonder the RAV4 is a popular family vehicle — like many must-buy cars on this list, the RAV4 prioritizes comfort and storage space.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Used Family Vehicles That Aren’t Worth the Money — And 5 That Are