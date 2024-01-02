5 Ways To Bounce Back After a Financially Tough 2023

FG Trade Latin / iStock.com

If 2023 wasn’t the best for you financially, don’t get down on yourself. Maybe you lost your job, took a pay cut at work, accumulated more debt than you should have or had to use your emergency fund. Thankfully, there are ways to bounce back after a financial setback.

After experiencing a financially tough year, it is time to focus on making changes so 2024 can have a better result. Here are five foolproof ways to help you bounce back financially.

Check In With Your Emotions

The first thing to do is check in with your emotions. Emotions can actually have a larger impact on our finances than we realize. Many people spend more when stressed or take more risks with their money, hoping to have a quicker and larger payout. This can further contribute to their financially difficult situation.

Try to remove your emotions from the situation. Accept that you have had a financially tough year, and try not to get too emotional about it. Instead, try to focus on practical ways to improve your situation.

“Before anything else, assess your current financial situation,” said Ethan Keller, president at Dominion. “Evaluate your expenditures, income and debts. This will enable you to discern areas that require enhancement and provide a comprehensive understanding of your current position.”

Cut Back on Unnecessary Expenses

Find ways to reduce unnecessary expenses, such as shopping, eating out, travel and entertainment. Most people cannot easily change their larger fixed expenses, like rent/mortgage, utilities or car payments — though saving in these categories will help speed up the financial recovery.

You could pause streaming services or other subscriptions temporarily while you build up your savings or pay off debt. Other ideas to save money on your expenses include carpooling with coworkers if you commute to work, buying generic brand items, buying second-hand clothing and cooking with cheaper ingredients like beans, lentils and rice.

Find Ways To Increase Your Income

You can only save so much money, but the amount you can earn is theoretically limitless. Ask for a raise at work, apply for a new job or a promotion, or start a side hustle to increase your income.

Asking for a Raise

If you haven’t had a raise in a while, you may actually be due for one to keep up with inflation. Before talking to your manager, make sure you prepare by doing research on comparable salaries for your position. Also, make a list of the reasons why you deserve a raise. Focus on your successes. Did you help the company increase revenue or bring in new customers or clients?

When asking for a raise, highlight your value to the company — and don’t focus on how badly you need a raise. This advice could also be used when applying for a new job or promotion.

Starting a Side Hustle

Another way to increase your income is to start a side hustle. Side hustles can also protect your cash flow if you were to lose your job or suffer a pay cut, because they help diversify your sources of income.

Ideas for a side hustle include babysitting or pet sitting, driving for a rideshare, making and selling crafts, bartending or mowing lawns. If you have something that you already enjoy doing, it can make a side hustle not feel quite so much like work.

“Freelancing lets you make money from skills and interests you’re passionate about,” said Kevin Grant, founder of USCoinsValue. “That usually leads to higher quality work and more personal satisfaction — it aligns what you enjoy with professional opportunities.”

Grant said that the gig economy offers many flexible chances to work. You can manage the workload to fit your financial and personal needs.

Build Back Up Your Emergency Fund

If you depleted your emergency fund, it’s time to start rebuilding it again. However, if you never had an emergency fund to start, there is no better time than today.

Having a well-funded emergency fund is the best way to provide yourself with financial security. Unexpected expenses will happen, and having money in the bank means you can pay for them without relying on credit cards or a loan. Ideally, you’ll want to have at least three to six months’ expenses in your emergency fund.

Make a Plan for the Future

The last thing you need to do is review your budget and see if changes need to be made. You can also set financial goals for yourself and assign dates to each. For example, you might want to pay off a credit card bill and give yourself until the end of March. By setting goals, you are more likely to achieve your desired results.

“If you need extra help, consult with a financial advisor who can offer you situation-specific, expert guidance,” said Keller. “It is also advisable to solicit assistance and motivation from family and acquaintances.”

Friends and family members can help you stay accountable on your journey. It can also provide you with the extra motivation and support you need.

The Bottom Line

It can be discouraging if 2023 wasn’t the best for you financially. However, a new year has started, and now is the time to look back on what went wrong and make some changes.

Once you’re in a good place emotionally, it will be time to start cutting your expenses, finding ways to increase your income and ensuring you have a sizable emergency fund to make 2024 as successful as possible.

