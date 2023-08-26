5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Sell Stuff Online, From Clothing to Collectibles

AsiaVision / iStock.com

ChatGPT has gone from something that was just talked about as a potential online tool to the wave of the future. ChatGPT is changing how humans connect at work, home, and beyond.

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan to Tackle America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Also: How to Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

It is no surprise that ChatGPT is already doing things like helping people save money, so the next logical step involves making humans money. One of the top techniques to accomplish that is by helping people buy and sell items online.

“I’m hooked on improving my ChatGPT prompts and finding new ways to leverage ChatGPT to grow my clients’ businesses,” exclaims James Williams, the founder of TechPenny.

He isn’t alone. GOBankingRates asked Willams and artificial intelligence users how ChatGPT has helped them sell items online.

1. Optimized Product Listings

“For starters, you can have ChatGPT optimize your product listings,” says Williams. “Give it your current descriptions and have it re-write them in multiple styles to see which one hooks more customers. I tried this with my outdoor gear shop last month and conversions increased 13%!”

Similar to search engine optimization (SEO), ChatGPT can create variations on a theme that all link together in order to drive your customer base to your online store. Williams says the key is being creative with the commands you give ChatGPT, explaining that with “some testing and tweaking, it can be a secret sales weapon for your e-commerce business.”

2. Customer Service

“Of all the features and uses, I mostly love how it’s used for customer service,” Williams shares. This is where ChatGPT can take a lot off your plate if you are a business owner. Customers often have questions that take up your time, ones that you might repeatedly answer. So why not let the FAQs be handled by AI?

“ChatGPT can be trained to handle customer queries and provide support seamlessly,” adds Aleksa Krstic, CTO of Localizely, a SaaS translation platform. “It can help customers with basic inquiries, such as order status, returns, or general product information. By integrating ChatGPT into online retail platforms, businesses can offer round-the-clock customer support, improving customer satisfaction and reducing response times.”

Story continues

“ChatGPT can instantly respond to FAQs,” Williams explains. “This then helps your team focus on building relationships through tougher inquiries. It’s customer support done smarter and cheaper.”

3. Recommendations

The ability to utilize data for customer conversion or repeat business is nothing new. However, it used to take a lot of time, energy, and human hours to get the algorithm to recommend new products or services based on past purchases. Now that process is streamlined with ChatGPT.

“By analyzing customer preferences, existing purchase history, and browsing patterns, ChatGPT can offer real-time product recommendations,” Krstic describes. “This can increase upselling and cross-selling opportunities, driving higher engagement and sales.”

“ChatGPT also makes individualized recommendations a breeze,” says Willaims. “It scans through customer data to suggest products suitable to each shopper. The results feel more personalized than the typical ‘you may also like’ suggestions.'”

4. Personalized Assistance

Having an assistant always makes things easier, but that is particularly true when ChatGPT is your assistant, or rather, your virtual personal shopping assistant.

“ChatGPT can be used to create a conversational shopping assistant, capable of understanding customer preferences, recommending products, and providing personalized suggestions based on their style, size, and preferences,” Krstic explains. “This could greatly enhance the online shopping experience, making it more interactive and engaging.”

It works for audition-based businesses as well, providing additional support during the critical process of customer bidding.

“For collectibles or limited edition items with an auction format, ChatGPT could assist bidders by providing real-time bidding advice, analyzing historical patterns, and suggesting optimal bidding strategies,” Krstic shares. “This could potentially help buyers secure desired items at competitive prices.”

5. Online Engagement

ChatGPT might not be a real person-to-person experience, yet it can take into account the needs of people–buyers and sellers alike–by engaging customers with personalized conversations.

“I’ve found that ChatGPT can be a fantastic tool for engaging customers in real-time,” says Łukasz Koszyk, head of business development at Visafly. “By understanding their preferences and needs, it can provide personalized product suggestions, making the shopping experience more tailored and enjoyable.”

Koszyk adds, “I’ve also been experimenting with using ChatGPT to gather feedback on products and the overall shopping experience. It’s a non-intrusive way to understand what customers like or dislike, helping me make continuous improvements.

While critics of ChatGPT are worried artificial intelligence will diminish the overall human experience, others disagree by saying it will only enhance what we enjoy about online commerce.

I Flip Thrift Store Finds: Here Are the 14 Things I Always Make a Profit On

Anthony Bautista, the founder and CEO at Pure CBD Now sums it up by saying, “ChatGPT transforms the shopping experience, providing tailored insights, boosting conversions, and amplifying customer satisfaction across diverse niches.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help You Sell Stuff Online, From Clothing to Collectibles