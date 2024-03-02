5 Ways a Costco Membership Can Help You Save Money on Car Maintenance Costs





Many people invest in a Costco membership to save on groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and household essentials. But you can also use a Costco membership to save on other expenses. If you own a vehicle, you can use your membership benefits to save money on car maintenance expenses. Don't miss out on these savings opportunities.

1. Get a discount on car repairs and maintenance services

If you need repairs or maintenance work done on your car, your Costco membership can save you money. While Costco doesn't handle repairs or more thorough car maintenance work (beyond tire installation) at its clubs, the retailer partners with other service providers.

When you buy accessories and parts or get service done at a participating service center, you can use your Costco membership to save 15%. Members can get a discount of up to $500 per visit with this membership perk. Costco has a tool on its website that you can use to find a participating shop near you.

2. Get a good deal on new tires

When it's time to replace your tires, research tire prices at your local club. Members can save money when buying tires at Costco. The company sells and installs tires from top tire manufacturers. When you buy your tires at Costco, you can get them installed for no extra charge. Many tires also come with a five-year road hazard warranty, so be sure to ask about this.

3. Spend less when buying DIY car replacement products

Your Costco membership perks can also help you save money on car products, like wiper blades. You'll need to replace your windshield wipers occasionally when they get worn out. Many people replace their own blades instead of having this done at an auto service shop. You can buy vehicle replacement products like windshield wipers at Costco.

4. Score a discount when buying a new car battery

Here's another way to use your Costco membership to save on car maintenance expenses. Costco sells automotive batteries from Interstate Batteries. If you need to replace your car battery soon, check to see if Costco has the best price. You can buy a battery at your local club, but the retailer doesn't offer installation services, so keep this in mind. Customers who purchase their batteries at Costco can benefit from a 36-month prorated warranty.

5. Wash your car for an affordable price

While not available nationwide, Costco has car washes at some clubs. This service is available in five U.S. states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Tennessee, and Washington. Based on our research, a car wash costs around $7.99. If this service is available near you, check your club's car wash pricing to see if you can save money on this maintenance expense.

Get the most from your Costco membership perks

There are many ways to use your Costco membership perks to save money. Since you're paying $60 to $120 yearly to be a member, it's advantageous to ensure you're not missing out on additional services or discounts that could help you keep more money in your bank account. For additional ways to save money, take a look at our free personal finance resources.

