5 Ways To Get Free Auto Repairs

According to AAA, the average person spends $792 a year on vehicle maintenance costs. However, costs can vary based on things like the car’s age, condition, mileage and general upkeep.

While there are some ways to cut costs, such as by doing routine maintenance yourself or shopping around for lower prices, it’s hard to find truly free auto repairs. That being said, it’s not impossible.

Here are some of the best ways to get free auto repairs.

Check the Warranty

If your vehicle needs repairs, one of the first things you should do is check the warranty.

“Many new and certified pre-owned vehicles come with warranties that cover a range of repairs,” said Rob Dillan, automotive expert and founder of EVhype. “It’s crucial to understand your warranty details and ensure that eligible repairs are claimed.”

Basic warranties usually cover basic wear and tear to the vehicle for a certain amount of time or number of miles. If you have an extended warranty, you could get additional coverage on the vehicle’s electrical or mechanical components.

Pay Attention to Recalls

When safety is in question, car manufacturers or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) might put out recalls on certain things, like car tires, equipment, seats or other safety features. If this happens, you should be able to get these repairs or replacements done for free.

“The notion of free auto repairs often hinges on leveraging warranties and service campaigns,” said Joe Giranda, director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic. “Manufacturers occasionally issue recalls or service campaigns to address specific issues at no cost to the vehicle owner. Keeping informed about these recalls and promptly responding can lead to free repairs for specific problems.”

Check for recalls by visiting NHTSA.gov/Recalls. You’ll need your VIN or the make and model of your vehicle.

Ask About Goodwill Repairs

“Another avenue is to inquire about goodwill repairs, where manufacturers or dealers may offer assistance for certain out-of-warranty issues, especially if it’s a known or common problem,” said Mike, automotive expert and founder at Your Motor Geek.

Not everyone will do goodwill repairs, but it’s worth exploring if you’re trying to save money.

Perform Regular (and DIY) Maintenance

Doing your own minor maintenance — like replacing air filters or changing the oil — can keep more money in your pocket. The same goes for keeping up with regular or preventative maintenance.

“Regular maintenance, such as oil changes and tire rotations, can prevent more significant, costly issues down the line,” said Dillan. “Preventive maintenance can reduce repair costs by up to 50%.”

Look Into Assistance Programs

Did you know that there are quite a few assistance programs available to help with your car maintenance and repair costs? Some of these are local, while others are available nationwide, so you’ll need to see what’s available in your area — and what you’re eligible for.

That being said, here are some of the big ones.

Consumer Assistance Program (CAP)

CAP provides financial assistance to help with emissions-related repairs at STAR test-and-repair stations. You could receive up to $1,200 in emissions-related repairs on vehicles made during or after 1996. Older vehicles may receive up to $900 in assistance.

To qualify, your gross — before taxes — household income must be no more than 225% of the federal poverty level in your area. Your vehicle must meet additional requirements, as well.

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

TANF is a government program designed to help low-income families, single mothers and pregnant women. If you use your vehicle to get to work, you could qualify for financial assistance through this program.

Besides transportation, TANF could also help with everyday expenses like rent, utilities, food and some medical costs.

Nonprofit Programs

Quite a few nonprofit organizations offer financial assistance to help people with car costs, including:

1-800-Charity-Cars : If you’re a driver with a qualifying disability or medical needs, you may qualify for a free used vehicle.

Vehicles for Change : This nonprofit helps low-income households in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. afford car repairs. They also provide used cars to eligible families for as little as $950.

Modest Needs : Low-income households suffering from a temporary or short-term financial crisis may qualify for cash assistance for things like car repairs, auto insurance and related expenses. Grants typically range from $750 to $1,250.

Good News Garage : This charity serves low-income families located in the New England area. They receive hundreds of donated cars every year, repair them and offer them for free to eligible individuals.

United Way: This nonprofit organization offers resources to people in need. Payouts and eligibility requirements depend on where you live. For instance, the Stark County, Ohio location provides up to $1,500 in auto repair costs to local households.

Assistance Programs, Continued

Local Welfare Offices

Along with programs like TANF, your state’s social service agency might have other financial assistance programs to help with car repairs and other essential expenses. Most of these programs are geared toward low-income households.

You can find your state’s agency online.

Community Action Agency

Many community action agencies are designed to help low-income households with everyday expenses, which may include vehicle repairs.

Some agencies offer financial assistance, while others will refer you to local resources that can help. Even if your local agency doesn’t directly provide free car repairs, they might still help with transportation or other costs.

Catholic Charities

Operating nationwide, Catholic Charities have provided financial assistance to families in need for well over a century now. You’ll need to check with your local branch to see exactly what it is they offer and the eligibility requirements. Depending on where you live, you could qualify for help with transportation costs or vehicle repairs.

Crowdfunding Campaigns

If you’re in dire straits, you may be able to get help through a crowdfunding campaign. This is essentially a way of raising money for a specific cause — like auto repairs. You can set one up on a site like GoFundMe.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Get Free Auto Repairs