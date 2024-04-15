5 Ways To Use Grant Cardone’s 10X Rule To Better Your Finances

©Grant Cardone

Achieving true financial freedom can be difficult. However, real estate mogul and best-selling author Grant Cardone has a game-changing formula that some claim will unlock your full money-making potential.



Cordone’s method is called the 10X Rule. The basic premise is this: think bigger, do more and never settle for average. Cordone says that by applying these principles to your finances, anything is possible in your financial life.

Here are five ways to make Cardone’s 10X Rule work for you.

Dream Bigger Money Goals

We all want to pay off debt, build our savings, and hopefully, one day enjoy a fabulous retirement. However, according to Cardone, that’s setting our sights way too low. Instead, he suggests multiplying your money goals by 10. So, instead of trying to save $100 per month, shoot for $1,000. Rather than targeting a $50K annual income, why not go for half a million? The argument is: By pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone, you can achieve extraordinary results.

Hustle 10 Times Harder

Once you’ve set those major financial targets, it’s time to get to work! Cardone is all about “massive action” — doing 10 times the number of activities required to reach your goals. For example, if you normally make 20 sales calls per day, crank that up to 200. If you typically spend an hour researching investments, make it 10 hours. Hustle harder and see results.

Surround Yourself with 10X Thinkers

One of the biggest obstacles to reaching your money goals is having people around you who don’t want to see you achieve success. Cardone’s advice? Cut those people out of your life and instead, surround yourself with people who share your 10X mindset. You can join mastermind groups, network with successful entrepreneurs and seek out mentors who are supportive.

Embrace the Discomfort of Growth

As you start pushing your limits and going after those sky-high financial targets, you’re bound to encounter some resistance — and that’s a good thing. Cardone says that fear and discomfort are signs you’re on the right track, not reasons to play it safe. Celebrate your small wins, stay laser-focused on the big picture and keep pushing through that initial panic. On the other side, the rewards will be more than worth it.

Never Stop Learning

Reaching 10X levels of financial success doesn’t happen overnight. It requires an ongoing commitment to personal growth and development. Devote time each day to studying the greats: read biographies of self-made billionaires, listen to podcasts by investing gurus and take courses on entrepreneurship. The more knowledge you can pack in, the better equipped you’ll be to make smart money moves and spot opportunities others miss.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Use Grant Cardone’s 10X Rule To Better Your Finances