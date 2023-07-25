5 ways investors can make the most of this earnings season

This is The Takeaway from today's Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:

The chart of the day

What we're watching

What we're reading

Economic data releases and earnings

Every quarter during earnings season, there’s one week with an absolute frenzy of activity. We’re in it.

As Josh Schafer pointed out in his curtain-raiser, there are more than 150 companies reporting numbers this week, with highlights from big tech firms like Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta. So it’s an important time for investors to take a look at their portfolios and do an assessment.

John Stoltzfus, Chief Investment Strategist at Oppenheimer Investment Management, offered this deceptively simple advice in his weekly note to clients:

“We remind investors to know what they own, why they own it, and have reasonable expectations as to how their investments will perform in a highly transitional environment.”

morning brief image

Why transitional? The Federal Reserve is almost guaranteed to announce a rate increase this week, in what will probably be its last or penultimate boost. This as the debate rages on over whether a recession is finally likely to arrive, how severe it will be, and where we are in the economic cycle.

For investors, the process of digging into what they own and why they own it right now begins with corporate earnings. We at Yahoo Finance are here to help, as always, with context and analysis. Here are a couple of items to look for in earnings releases and to listen for on conference calls (or read afterwards in transcripts):

Read earnings previews. They’ll give you insight into what keywords to search and what themes to focus on. (Here’s one for Alphabet, for example).

Don’t just look to see if companies beat or missed estimates. Are profits and sales rising or falling, by how much, and why?

Did the company change its forecasts? Did it beat earnings estimates, but neglect to raise its full-year earnings forecast? Did it explain why? (Some companies, for example, like American Express, give an annual forecast once a year and stick to it).

Look at margins. For the tech firms, you might want to word-search “compensation” in the release. Even though inflation is moderating, costs for many companies are not coming down, particularly for labor. Relatedly, look for signs of pricing power (which is now stalling out for some firms after big gains in prices over the past few quarters).

Consider, as Brian Sozzi counseled, the intangibles like culture, and management quality. You can glean this from things like long-term stock performance, as he pointed out, and also from tone on the conference call. Which executives participate? What’s their vibe, and how formal or informal are they? Do they actually answer questions posed by analysts on the call, or by journalists in interviews? (Tomorrow you’ll see executives from General Motors, Whirlpool and Nucor on Yahoo Finance).

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance