U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,071.06
    +47.45 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,566.37
    +368.78 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,132.03
    +99.61 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.50
    +17.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.65
    -0.61 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.50
    +30.40 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    +1.32 (+7.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0470 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5030
    -2.0590 (-1.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,825.89
    +1,867.22 (+8.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.84
    +19.07 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

5 Ways to Maximize Your Holiday Advertising

·2 min read

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do holiday advertising, gift-giving, and decorating have in common? A bit more than you might think.

(PRNewsfoto/AdCellerant LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/AdCellerant LLC)

Those who plan their holiday advertising campaigns early get the cream of the crop. They get the first pick and give themselves a cushion, time to adjust if needed, and save money in the long term. Here at AdCellerant, we want to ensure businesses maximize exposure and get their advertisements in the right places at the right times to meet their intended audience(s) where they spend their time online.

"It's critical for small to medium-sized businesses to start planning for Q4 and the holiday season before November," said Chris VanZandt, Director of Sales at AdCellerant. "Many consumers rely on holiday deals, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday to lighten expenses and reduce last-minute purchases. Many retailers begin advertising around November 1st – some even start as early as October 1st because many people have time off during Thanksgiving, so it's an optimal time to drive people into stores and to retailer sites."

About the whitepaper

This whitepaper aims to inform and support businesses in planning their holiday advertising campaigns, achieve maximum exposure, and determine the best practices that work for their business. By downloading the whitepaper, individuals will be able to learn more about the following:

  • Why it pays to be a planner

  • Five best practices for holiday advertisement preparation

  • Holiday-specific advertising statistics

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

For more information or to book a demo, visit www.adcellerant.com.

Contact information:
Meghan Brito
Senior Vice President, Marketing
mbrito@adcellerant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-ways-to-maximize-your-holiday-advertising-301595562.html

SOURCE AdCellerant LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford, Rivian plan for job cuts amid economic uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Ford and Rivian announcing job cuts amid economic uncertainty.&nbsp;

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • Ford Has ‘Too Many People in Certain Places.’ An EV Reckoning for Auto Jobs.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "We have skills that don't work anymore...we have jobs that need to change." Layoffs may be coming in the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on P

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • Permit filing discusses concept, construction of pedestrian bridge linking Germantown, Oracle campus

    The bridge would span the Cumberland River, linking Germantown with Oracle's 65-acre campus and neighboring mixed-use development.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • U.S. Bancorp is fined $37.5 million for opening sham accounts

    (Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Thursday fined U.S. Bancorp $37.5 million for mistreating customers by opening sham accounts without their permission, conduct that also occurred at larger rival Wells Fargo & Co. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, pressured employees to open unauthorized accounts by imposing sales goals and offering financial rewards for selling more products. According to the regulator, the Minneapolis-based bank opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and credit lines without customers' permission, and unlawfully accessed customers' credit reports and personal data for that purpose.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • OPEC+ to weigh holding oil output steady or small hike, sources say

    OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will by August have fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020. Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple Stock Surge Raises Stakes as Earnings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Apple Inc. contends with rising inflation, cooling consumer demand, the strengthening dollar and lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Consi

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Amazon delays debut of Central Florida distribution center amid national warehouse pullback

    The opening of an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) distribution center in Cocoa has been delayed in what is possibly the first sign of Amazon's national warehouse pullback in Central Florida. Samantha Senger, spokeswoman for the city of Cocoa, confirmed to Orlando Business Journal that Amazon told the city it will delay the debut of the distribution center at 3655 Grissom Parkway. Stockton Whitten, the city manager for Cocoa, said there is not an updated timeline for the facility to come online.

  • Comcast Didn’t Add Any Internet Subscribers Last Quarter. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The company's Xfinity business grew sales and earnings, but customer growth was zero. Wireless competition and reversing pandemic trends were to blame.

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • US Audit Watchdog Says ‘Time Is of the Essence’ in China Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the Washington regulator that’s negotiating with Beijing to stave off the delisting of almost 200 Chinese companies from the American stock market is reiterating the US’s tough stance. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,00

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    401(k) and IRA millionaires hit an all-time high record in 2021. Follow these practical steps and tips to become a 401(k) millionaire.

  • West Virginia Penalizes Banks Including JPMorgan, Goldman for Coal ‘Boycotts’

    The state is cutting ties with four banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, and asset manager BlackRock, saying their stance on coal is harming its economy.