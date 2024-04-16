5 Ways to Save Big on Your Next Target Run





Whether you're someone who shops at Target once a week, once a month, or once a year, there's the potential to spend a lot of money during a single visit. But if you plan your next Target run strategically, you might manage to eke out some nice savings. Here are a few tips that could help you save big on your next Target shopping trip.

1. Make a list

The old joke about Target is that you might go in for a handful of grocery items and come away with a $100 receipt. That joke isn't really all that funny, though, because overspending at Target has the potential to hurt your finances. That's why it's important to shop there with a list.

It's one thing to hit a supermarket without a list and impulse-buy a few extra items in the snack aisle. But when you're talking about a retailer like Target that sells almost every item under the sun, the temptation to overspend could be huge. If you want to save money, go in with a plan.

2. Get creative with coupons

Target commonly accepts manufacturer coupons for a host of products. If your schedule allows for it, spend a little time online hunting for coupons before you shop, because you might manage to snag some deals and shave a little money off of your next Target tab. You may even want to play around with some coupon apps to see which ones work best for you.

3. Look for end-of-season items

Many retailers discount seasonal items at the end of their respective season to move unsold inventory off of their shelves, and Target is no exception. If you're heading to Target in the next week or so, you may want to purchase things like winter hats or cozy socks, which you might find heavily discounted.

4. Ask for an on-the-spot price match

Target is known for its low prices, but that doesn't mean it will always have the lowest prices available. If you have specific items in mind for your next Target run, spend a little time researching them elsewhere. If you find a lower price at another retailer but it's more convenient to make your purchase at Target, just bring proof of that competitor's price, and Target should match it.

Some of the retailers Target is willing to match include Amazon, Kohls, and Walmart. You can consult Target's website for a complete list.

5. Keep your receipt in case you need a future price match

Target will match its own prices for purchases made in the past 14 days. So let's say you spend $30 on a pair of athletic pants at Target. If the price drops to $20 a week later, you can ask Target to refund you the extra $10.

Story continues

The less you spend at Target in general, the more money you'll have available for other bills and goals. It pays to employ these tips not just on your next Target run, but for future trips as well.

