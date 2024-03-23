5 Ways To Save on Cellphone Costs When Traveling Internationally

Adene Sanchez / iStock.com

When planning for an international trip, you may be aggressively budgeting for things like airfare, lodging, meals out and all the other essential and obvious expenses. But don’t forget about one sneaky cost that could seem to hit from out of nowhere: an elevated cellphone bill. Data roaming charges can be astronomical and all too easy to rack up while abroad.

Fortunately, there are ways to get ahead of this potentially surprising cost. Pre-trip preparation is key. Here’s what to do.

Invest In a Pocket Wi-Fi Device

If you’re a frequent international traveler, it’s worth it to invest in your own pocket Wi-Fi device.

“I have a GlocalMe that I bought for around $100 on Amazon, and have used it in Japan, India and all over Europe,” said Adeline Kuroki of Savor & Soak Travel Co. “Once you own the device, you can log into your account and purchase a full monthly data plan, or just data for a week or two in different destinations for really reasonable rates. An added bonus to using a Wi-Fi device over an international plan on your phone is that you can connect other devices as well.”

Or, Rent a Pocket Wi-Fi Device While Abroad

If you’re not traveling to other countries more than, say, a few times a year, consider renting one instead.

“The last time my husband and I were both in Japan, he rented a pocket Wi-Fi from a local company, Pupuru, and I used my GlocalMe,” Kuroki said. “For about the same price, the speed on his Pupuru device was much higher! The one downside with using a local company is that you’re spending time at the airport picking it up, or having it sent to your first hotel, meaning you won’t have it for your airport transfer.”

Get a Local SIM Card

Once you reach your destination, it makes great sense to get a SIM card there.

“For decades now my first choice has been to get a local SIM at my destination,” said Nicole (Nikki) Beauchamp, NYRS, associate broker at Sotheby’s International Realty. “Thanks to technological advances there are also eSIM possibilities.”

Download Messaging Apps

If you want to cut costs on your cellphone bill while traveling internationally, it’s crucial to download free messaging apps such as WhatsApp so that you can stay in touch with people all over the world without having to tap pricey SMS.

“Before your trip, make sure that both you and the people you wish to communicate with have multiple messaging apps installed,” said Farhan Siraj, a frequent traveler and the CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses. “This is because many countries have restrictions on certain messaging platforms, and having alternatives ensures that you can stay connected regardless of local regulations. These apps allow you to use data instead of SMS, which is much more expensive while using internationally. Video and voice calling through these apps are also much cheaper.”

Use Airplane Mode When You Don’t Need To Text or Talk

“One of the biggest ways that I save money on cellphone costs is by turning my phone on airplane mode and hopping on Wi-Fi whenever feasible,” said Brittany Betts, travel expert, Florida Panhandle. “Cellphone companies do offer international texting now, but that can definitely get pricey. If you are looking to avoid this cost, Wi-Fi is your best bet to be able to still talk to others internationally. Other than that, keeping your phone on airplane mode prevents it from roaming freely and charging you for your international roam plus text.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Save on Cellphone Costs When Traveling Internationally