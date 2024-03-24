5 Ways To Save Money Traveling to Europe in 2024 According to Locals

anyaberkut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning a trip to Europe can be somewhat daunting when it comes to your budget. If you plan to visit one or more of the 27 countries in the European Union (EU), you can eliminate concerns about exchange rates during your travel by visiting one or more of the 20 countries using the euro.

Once you’ve picked the countries you want to visit and what you’d like to do, you’ll need to manage the expenses to be sure you can make it happen.

Here are five ways to save money traveling to and around Europe in 2024, according to locals.

Find the Right Source of Local Transportation

Habits in each country vary, so you’ll need to take that into consideration. For instance, carpooling services are a common travel method that the locals in France use to save money. If you’re traveling to Spain, you can take the Renfe AVLO to get to different cities like Seville or Valencia. It’s comfortable, fast and affordable. Prepaid cards can save you money with Portugal and Ireland’s trams, buses and city trains, while Greece offers a loyalty card program for its ferries. Rail Europe also offers rail passes.

Ideally, you should walk or bike as much as possible. Hiking is free and a great way to take in the sights. Renting a bike is relatively inexpensive if you need to get somewhere a bit more quickly. Additionally, to get to Europe in the first place, be sure to check out sites like Dollar Flight Club and Going to optimize your airfare.

Make Use of Free Attractions

In Denmark, you can kayak for free with Green Kayak, a nice way to explore and help the environment. In France, La Fête de la Musique offers free concerts, and La Nuit des Musées offers free museum visits during the evening. Many of Ireland’s museums are free all the time, including the Galway City Museum and the Irish Museum of Modern Art. On Sundays, museums have free admission in Lisbon and Barcelona.

There are also plenty of landmarks to visit for free. Nice is home to the Monastere de Cimiez, Copenhagen has its Botanical Garden and Madrid features the Templo de Debod.

Select Alternative Lodging

Rather than expensive hotels, you can opt for local Airbnb’s, bed and breakfasts and hostels. Hostels are cheaper and less luxurious and you’ll likely have to share a communal bathroom, but they commonly have other perks like free breakfast and laundry.

If they’re still not to your fancy, micro hotels are a step up in quality and may even come with a private en-suite bathroom. You should also book directly whenever possible because you might receive a complimentary breakfast or upgrade from the front desk. Plus, if something goes wrong, it’s easier to deal directly with the lodging site instead of a third party.

Be Selective About the Items You Consider Purchasing

It’s easy for vendors to sell souvenirs at unreasonable costs because they’re banking on you wanting to bring something back to remember the experience — regardless of whether or not the item in question is even of good quality. Be selective about parting with your money.

In countries like France and Portugal, locals recommend that you purchase drinks at a market rather than at a bar. Then, you’ll be able to spend more time immersing yourself in the unfamiliar scenery.

