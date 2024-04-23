5 Ways Seniors Can Get Free Legal Assistance

FluxFactory / iStock.com

Navigating your way through difficult legal issues such as long-term care, estate planning, or social security benefits, as an aging American without adequate support is an overwhelming and expensive hardship.

However, many resources and free legal aid are offered to seniors that provide guidance and assistance to protect their rights.

Free Estate Planning

Several law firms in various states, like California, provide free estate planning. In addition, AARP offers a free kit that helps organize estate documents and plans for the future.

Help with Bankruptcy

Living on a fixed income and relying on social security is challenging and one unexpected issue can cause a financial disaster. According to CBS News, 100,000 senior Americans file for bankruptcy each year, and Upsolve — a nonprofit dedicated to helping older households through the process or avoid bankruptcy for free.

Guardianship Issues

Guardianship with aging seniors happens when a loved one believes they’re no longer capable of handling their affairs and obtains legal rights over them. In some cases, a judge appoints someone if there are no close relatives. However, there have been instances of allegations of abuse, exploitation, or neglect by guardians.

Title III-B of the Older Americans Act was passed in 1965 to help aging Americans live in their home with dignity and offers a variety of free services, including legal assistance in guardianship disputes.

Eviction Assistance

An estimated 168,000 elderly renters face eviction each year. The Title III-B of the Older Americans Act can assist vulnerable seniors staying in their homes. Your local HUD office can also guide you to free resources to help protect your rights.

Advance Directive Planning

An advance directive gives a clear statement regarding your medical wishes should you be unable to make sound decisions about your health. Every state has a free advance directive form so loved ones and medical professionals can understand your future care requests and AARP has an up-to-date list of documents to fill out according to state.

