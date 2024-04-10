5 Whole Foods Brand Products Worth Buying

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

Whole Foods has made grocery shopping feel like an art form. With stores that showcase rows of gourmet cheeses, organic produce and sumptuous meats, picking out groceries can be an aesthetic experience. However, Whole Foods has also earned the nickname “Whole Paycheck” because of how expensive the offerings can be if you don’t know how to save money there.

The good news is that you don’t have to forfeit a fortune, or the flavor, if you want to shop at Whole Foods. You just have to shop a little more strategically and focus on some of the internal Whole Foods brands.

Nut-Based Milks

According to Delish, Whole Foods has distinguished itself among its competitors for the delicious and diverse varieties of nut-based milks it offers for customers. However, the publication singled out the 365 almond milk option as particularly popular with shoppers.

Olive Oil

Delish also had a passionate rave about the 365 brand of unfiltered extra virgin California olive oil. Proclaiming in all caps, with clapping hands for emphasis, “there are so many and they are all so pure and good,” there is no doubt about the publication’s stance on the quality of Whole Foods brand olive oil.

Specialty Cheeses

In an unofficial Reddit community devoted to Whole Foods shoppers and even employees, users opined about their favorite products. One item in particular came up quite often — the range of specialty cheeses that Whole Foods offers.

Ushers were enthusiastic about their ability to find cheeses at Whole Foods that other stores didn’t seem to offer. One Redditor cited Saint Agur and Midnight Moon as absolute favorites.

Meat and Seafood

Redditors also gave their approval to the fresh meat and seafood options available to Whole Foods shoppers. They singled out the ribeye and salmon as particularly delicious.

For one Redditor in the thread, breakfast simply isn’t complete without salmon and cheese on a 365 bagel.

“That sliced salmon with butter on a bagel or blue cheese on a bagel [in] the morning is the perfect breakfast and only takes as long [to] make as it does to toast your bagel,” they wrote. “I feel like my body CRAVES the fish and blue cheese so much with every bite. Those have got to be really good for you.”

Hand Soaps

While Whole Foods is best known for its organic and high-quality food — the word is, after all, in the name of the store — it also features well-regarded bathing, beauty and hygiene products.

In fact, U.S. News & World Report ranked the 365 brand foaming hand soap high on its list of expert-picked seven best hand soaps for 2024. The publication named the Whole Foods brand hand soap as the best for its budget.

“We’ve selected this 365 by Whole Foods Market hand soap as our best budget pick because of what you get for the price. Not only is it free of parabens, phthalates, and animal products, but this soap is gluten-free, which minimizes the risk of allergic reactions for those with celiac disease and wheat allergies,” said writer Kayla Randolph.

Better yet, prices for the Whole Foods brand don’t vary based on the scent, which can happen with other brands.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Whole Foods Brand Products Worth Buying